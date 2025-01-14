Atsign NoPorts desktop client simplifies secure remote access

Atsign announced its new desktop client. This tool makes the protection of critical infrastructure easier by empowering people of all technical levels to securely connect to their devices, servers, and cloud instances, elevating remote access without open ports to new heights of convenience and security with no open TCP ports on the endpoints.

A new era of secure remote access

The NoPorts desktop client redefines the landscape of remote access, offering a seamless and secure experience for everyone from network security professionals to typical remote workers.

Key features include:

Intuitive interface : A person-friendly interface that simplifies complex remote access tasks, making secure connections available to everyone.

: A person-friendly interface that simplifies complex remote access tasks, making secure connections available to everyone. Robust security : Zero trust architecture, advanced security protocols, and strong encryption methods ensure the protection of sensitive data, safeguarding devices, servers, and cloud instances, eliminating man-in-the-middle attack surfaces and open

network ports on endpoints.

: Zero trust architecture, advanced security protocols, and strong encryption methods ensure the protection of sensitive data, safeguarding devices, servers, and cloud instances, eliminating man-in-the-middle attack surfaces and open network ports on endpoints. Versatile connectivity : Connect to a wide range of devices and services, including RDP , SSH, private web pages, and APIs, with ease.

: Connect to a wide range of devices and services, including RDP , SSH, private web pages, and APIs, with ease. Flexible configuration: Customize your remote access experience with flexible profile management and advanced settings.

“Our goal is to protect critical infrastructure and simplify secure remote access so that it is attainable for everyone,” said Barbara Tallent, Atsign CEO. “By eliminating the need for complex VPNs and firewall configurations, NoPorts empowers people to connect to their devices, servers, and cloud instances safely, from anywhere in the world.”

The NoPorts desktop client is available for download from the Apple and Windows Store.