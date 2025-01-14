Cybersecurity jobs available right now: January 14, 2025

Application Security DevOps engineer

Twixor | India | On-site – View job details

As an Application Security DevOps engineer, you will implement and oversee application security measures to protect company’s software and infrastructure. Conduct regular security assessments and vulnerability testing. Develop and maintain secure coding practices and standards. Design, implement, and maintain secure CI/CD pipelines. Perform threat modeling and risk assessments.

CISO

Degroof Petercam | Belgium | Hybrid – View job details

As a CISO, you will develop and implement the information security strategy in line with that of the Group, and define action plans to ensure regulatory compliance and manage data security risks. Integrate the requirements of the supervisory authorities into the security policy to ensure compliance.

Cloud Security Engineer (Azure)

Tech Mahindra | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Cloud Security Engineer (Azure), you will implement and configure cloud security controls and policies, manage access to data, and monitor threats to ensure that apps, containers, infrastructure, and networks are protected. Design and automate security & governance framework across cloud environments.







I have read and agree to the terms & conditions Leave this field empty if you're human:

Cyber Security Specialist

Cavotec | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Specialist, you will conduct regular security risk assessments and audits to identify vulnerabilities. Design and implement security measures to protect systems, networks, and data. Detect, analyze, and respond to security breaches or incidents. Identify and address advanced persistent threats (APTs).

Cyber Threat Operator/ Red Team, Lea

Toyota | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Threat Operator/ Red Team, Lea, you will design and execute red team operations to test the quality of company’s cyber controls using threat actor techniques. Create detailed reports capturing the results of operations and/or penetration tests with appropriate evidence and mitigation strategies.

Cybersecurity Engineer, Resilience

Electrolux Group | Czechia | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, Resilience, you will perform risk assessment tests and audits of connected systems for cybersecurity issues, identify security vulnerabilities in digital products, applications, systems and infrastructure and drive their mitigation. Compose and update threat models and assess security posture and risks related to Electrolux Digital Products.

Information Security Specialist

Amdocs | Israel | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Specialist, you will conduct security assessments and audits to identify vulnerabilities and risks in the existing infrastructure. Develop comprehensive security architectures, including network, system, and application security. Define and implement security policies, standards, and procedures to ensure compliance with industry regulations.

Junior Cybersecurity Analyst

Solenis | India | On-site – View job details

As a Junior Cybersecurity Analyst, you will monitor and analyze security event logs from various systems and applications. Perform preliminary analysis and assist in forensic investigations as required. Research emerging threats and vulnerabilities to aid in the identification of Security incidents. Perform/review regular vulnerability assessment reports to identify weaknesses in systems and applications.

Network and Security Architect

SiPearl | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Network and Security Architect, you will manage the company’s networks, participate in the deployment of network security policies to protect all data. Monitor network activities to detect and prevent security incidents. Manage firewalls and VPNs to secure all communications.

Penetration Tester

neoshare | Bulgaria | Hybrid – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will perform penetration testing and vulnerability assessments on networks, web applications, and other IT systems. Identify, exploit, and document security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. Develop and execute test plans, methodologies, and scripts.

Penetration Tester

National Physical Laboratory | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will perform security testing of hardware and software components that make up modern IT and telecoms networks. Carry out positive and negative testing, and fuzzing of complex network functions and protocols. Develop or script instrumentation and other test tooling for automated assessment of components. Design and implement new security testing capabilities and techniques.

Product Security Engineer

Absorb Software | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Product Security Engineer, you will conduct threat modeling to identify security threats. Perform risk assessments to evaluate and mitigate risks. Hardening the software development process. Review static and dynamic code analysis. Perform internal penetration testing and security audits. Manage automated security testing tools (SAST and DAST). Review cryptographic controls for industry standard alignment. Assist in identifying, analyzing, and prioritizing product vulnerabilities.

Security Engineer – Red Team

State Street | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Security Engineer – Red Team, you will test enterprise defenses; attacking, detection avoidance and preventing circumvention to determine level of risk and exposure. Perform full, detailed security risk assessments and penetration tests on a wide variety of high or critical business solutions that include but are not limited to software, hardware, networks, and mobile devices as well as complex solutions that may include any number of the above configurations

Security Researcher

Lasso Security | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Security Researcher, you will design and lead technical security research in the field of LLMs. Conduct research on AI-specific security threats, including adversarial attacks, model tampering, and data privacy issues. Develop research tools and frameworks to perform automatic analysis of LLMs and security products.

Senior Application Security Engineer

Gemini | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Application Security Engineer, you will support the Gemini Secure Software Development Lifecycle as an application security subject matter expert through design review, threat modeling, code review, and penetration testing.

Senior Insider Threat & Data Protection Analyst

Worldpay | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Insider Threat & Data Protection Analyst, you will build risk models to identify patterns of user noncompliance. Identify strategies, policies, and procedures to detect, respond to, and mitigate insider threats effectively. Work with stakeholders to develop and implement risk mitigation plans.

Senior IT Security Operations Engineer

SimSpace | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Senior IT Security Operations Engineer, you will architect, design, implement, and maintain integrated network security controls and countermeasures to ensure the highest level of security/integrity. Conduct regular tests and scans to identify network and system vulnerabilities. Develop and implement strategies to remediate vulnerabilities and enhance the overall security posture of the platform.

Senior Security Engineer, Offensive Security

VXI Global Solutions | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, Offensive Security, you will manage complete red team exercises, drive security improvement across the organization, research emerging attack vectors, vulnerabilities and techniques. Emulate adversaries like cybercriminals and insider threats by attacking web applications, cloud platforms and supporting services(Kubernetes / Container Orchestration platforms etc.)

Senior Security Engineer, OS Security

Coinbase | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, OS Security, you will solve complex problems in compute platform security. Harden systems using technologies like secure boot and access control frameworks. Build secure operating systems, managed containers, and automated updates. Develop logging and monitoring systems to detect and respond to runtime threats.

Senior Threat Analyst

Coalition | Australia | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Threat Analyst, you will identify and investigate incidents to understand the cause and extent of a breach by leveraging technical tooling and threat intelligence sources. Conduct forensics, log, and malware analysis across a client’s environment in support of our investigations.

SOC Security Analyst L3

BlueVoyant | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a SOC Security Analyst L3, you will monitor and analyze security events and alerts from multiple sources, including SIEM logs, endpoint logs, and EDR telemetry. Perform analysis of malware, attacker network infrastructure, and forensic artifacts. Assist in the advancement of security policies, procedures, and automation.

Staff Cloud Security Engineer

Ro | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Staff Cloud Security Engineer, you will secure applications built for cloud environments by automating security assessments, monitoring runtime environments, and integrating security practices into the development lifecycle. Lead security hardening across all cloud security layers, with a focus on Kubernetes clusters and cloud-native environments.