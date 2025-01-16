Entrust PKI Hub streamlines PKI, certificate lifecycle management, and automation

Entrust launched PKI Hub, providing enterprise visibility, management, and automation for cryptographic assets in an all-in-one, container-based virtual appliance that can be simply deployed at scale in the cloud or on-premises.

Entrust PKI Hub is a comprehensive, high-performance solution comprised of all the components required to operate a secure, post-quantum-ready PKI, protect a wide range of applications, and expand on demand. Deployed as a pre-packaged virtual appliance, PKI Hub enables customers to streamline PKI and Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) while providing enterprises the flexibility to scale across their local and cloud environments.

“Over the past 25 years, PKI has evolved to play a critical role across a wide range of applications – from the cloud and edge networks to IoT, modern citizen identities, and digital signatures,” said Michael Klieman, Global Vice President of Digital Security Product Management at Entrust.

“However, as PKI use widens and becomes more complex, organizations are challenged to assign clear ownership and responsibility for managing their cryptographic assets, which left unmanaged can lead to vulnerabilities, unplanned outages, and compliance risk. The Entrust PKI Hub provides enterprises visibility to control, manage, and automate PKI in these new contexts, and enable organizations to strengthen their security posture and infrastructure,” added Klieman.

Entrust PKI Hub includes the following components: