Regula updates Document Reader SDK with full support for Digital Travel Credentials

Regula has updated its Regula Document Reader SDK. Now, the software fully supports the new Digital Travel Credential (DTC) format, aligned with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

This enhancement enables governments, airlines, and border control authorities worldwide to process travel documents with security, efficiency, and ease—whether on-site or remotely.

The DTC is a secure digital solution that streamlines travel experiences. It consolidates key personal information into a single virtual document that travelers can store on their mobile devices or upload to their digital wallets and share whenever needed. The main goal of the DTC is to facilitate clearance procedures during travel and ensure that people are eligible to enter their destination before they board a flight.

The ICAO has defined three types of DTC, each offering varying levels of convenience and security for travelers.

DTC Type 1 allows travelers to create their own digital credentials by extracting a Virtual Component (DTC-VC) from a physical electronic identity document, stored on their personal device. However, travelers must still carry the original document for identity verification.

DTC Type 2, issued by authorities, combines a cryptographically linked Virtual Component (DTC-VC) and a Physical Component (DTC-PC). This format adds an extra layer of security while maintaining a connection to the physical document.

DTC Type 3 represents the future of travel identification: a fully digital document issued directly by authorities. Unlike the other types, it eliminates the need for a physical ID, streamlining identity verification for a completely digital experience.

Now, with Regula Document Reader SDK, users can create and reprocess DTC-VC from ePassports, and verify it by passing DTC-VC data as input. Also, support for handling DTC-PC has been introduced. The updated Regula Document Reader SDK can:

read the document’s RFID chip with a smartphone or passport reader and create DTC-VC;

recognize, read, and verify DTC-VC with a smartphone, passport reader, or server;

read DTC-PC with a smartphone or passport reader, parse its data, and verify it.

The updated Regula Document Reader SDK is equipped with advanced features that fully support DTC implementation.

Trustworthy NFC verification. First and foremost, it provides trusted server-side NFC verification of the ID so it ensures accurate and trustworthy DTC-VC creation. Since all the data from the chip can be verified on a secure server, there is no need to question the reliability of the checks performed by a mobile device (which is prone to manipulation). Such an approach ensures that the virtual component of a traveler’s document is secure and taken from an authentic ID.

Compliance with ICAO guidelines and technical reports. Regula Document Reader SDK not only verifies DTCs but also guarantees that each DTC fully complies with ICAO guidelines and technical reports. This makes Regula’s solution an indispensable tool for airlines and governments so they can be confident in the validity of travelers’ DTCs.

Future-ready technology. In addition to supporting DTC-VC, Regula’s technology is fully compatible with handling DTC-PC. Looking further ahead, Regula is ready to process DTC Type 3, a digital passport that is expected in the next several years.

To facilitate the fast and smooth global application of DTCs, Regula Document Reader SDK relies on the most comprehensive identity document template database, which is owned and maintained by Regula. Currently, it contains more than 14,000 ID templates from 251 countries and territories, and it’s constantly growing.

Regula Document Reader SDK is designed for easy integration into third-party applications, allowing clients to incorporate this advanced DTC-ready technology seamlessly into their existing systems. With customizable options, businesses can adapt the solution to meet their unique operational requirements while providing end users with a secure, streamlined digital experience.

“We see that the world is rapidly moving to embrace digital IDs. According to the Forrester Consulting study commissioned by Regula earlier in 2024, nearly half of businesses around the world, 42%, are actively integrating digital IDs into their systems. For the Aviation sector, this rate is even higher: 50%. By ensuring full DTC support in the latest update of Regula Document Reader SDK, we are helping our clients to smoothly transition to the future of travel, where secure, digital-first solutions redefine the passenger experience,” says Ihar Kliashchou, CTO at Regula.