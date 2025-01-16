Webinar: Amplifying SIEM with AI-driven NDR for IT/OT convergence

Join cybersecurity leader Erwin Eimers from Sumitomo Chemicals Americas to explore how AI-driven Network Detection and Response (NDR) enhances SIEM capabilities, bridging critical visibility gaps in converged IT/OT environments. Learn how NDR provides enriched telemetry, real-time insights, and faster threat responses to secure hybrid infrastructures.

Key takeaways:

Bridge IT/OT gaps: Extend SIEM capabilities to protect unique IT/OT protocols and environments.

Boost threat detection: Enrich SIEM with NDR's AI-driven insights for faster response.

Illuminate blind spots: Gain complete visibility across complex infrastructures.

AI-driven correlation: How machine learning, automation, and GenAI can help

Don’t miss this chance to transform your security operations!