Webinar: Amplifying SIEM with AI-driven NDR for IT/OT convergence
Join cybersecurity leader Erwin Eimers from Sumitomo Chemicals Americas to explore how AI-driven Network Detection and Response (NDR) enhances SIEM capabilities, bridging critical visibility gaps in converged IT/OT environments. Learn how NDR provides enriched telemetry, real-time insights, and faster threat responses to secure hybrid infrastructures.
Key takeaways:
- Bridge IT/OT gaps: Extend SIEM capabilities to protect unique IT/OT protocols and environments.
- Boost threat detection: Enrich SIEM with NDR’s AI-driven insights for faster response.
- Illuminate blind spots: Gain complete visibility across complex infrastructures.
- AI-driven correlation: How machine learning, automation, and GenAI can help
Don’t miss this chance to transform your security operations!