In an exciting development for organizations struggling with data security, 1touch.io has announced its Sensitive Data Intelligence platform as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution.

This release extends 1touch.io’s powerful Contextual AI-driven data discovery and classification capabilities to a wider range of organizations, allowing businesses of all sizes to eliminate security gaps, reduce risks, and unlock the full potential of their data.

The SaaS deployment enhances 1touch.io’s existing deployment options—air-gapped, on-premises, virtual private cloud (VPC), and hybrid—providing unmatched flexibility to adapt to diverse operational environments and scale with organizational growth.

Transforming data security with SaaS accessibility

1touch.io’s SaaS offering delivers enterprise-grade security without the complexity of on-prem infrastructure or manual deployment. By addressing critical challenges such as data sprawl, regulatory compliance, and hybrid ecosystems, it simplifies data management for organizations.

“Organizations can no longer afford blind spots in their data security,” says Ashish Gupta, CEO of 1touch.io. “With this SaaS deployment, we’re providing the precision and contextual clarity businesses need, along with the speed and scalability required to meet today’s data demands.”

The power of choice: Deploy your way

With this new delivery model, 1touch.io offers maximum flexibility to match any organization’s size and scale:

SaaS : Instant deployment with minimal overhead

: Instant deployment with minimal overhead On-premises : Complete control over your environment

: Complete control over your environment Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) : Enhanced security with cloud benefits

: Enhanced security with cloud benefits Air-gapped: Maximum isolation for sensitive environments

Industry-leading features that deliver results

The new SaaS version of 1touch.io’s platform retains all the core capabilities that have made it a leader in data discovery and classification:

Total contextual visibility : Discover and classify sensitive data across hybrid environments, including cloud, on-premises, and legacy systems.

: Discover and classify sensitive data across hybrid environments, including cloud, on-premises, and legacy systems. Industry-leading accuracy : Achieve 98.6% data discovery accuracy, validated by the Tolly Group, eliminating false positives and enabling actionable insights.

: Achieve 98.6% data discovery accuracy, validated by the Tolly Group, eliminating false positives and enabling actionable insights. Rapid deployment : Get up and running in minutes, achieving faster time-to-value with immediate insights.

: Get up and running in minutes, achieving faster time-to-value with immediate insights. Seamless integration : Connect effortlessly with SIEM, SOAR, DLP, and other enterprise security tools.

: Connect effortlessly with SIEM, SOAR, DLP, and other enterprise security tools. Real-time monitoring: Stay ahead of risks with continuous oversight and proactive protection of sensitive data.

These capabilities address core pain points for organizations—reducing implementation complexity, lowering upfront costs, simplifying compliance, and scaling seamlessly with business growth.

Transform your data security

By offering their platform as a SaaS solution, 1touch.io addresses several key pain points for modern businesses:

Zero infrastructure overhead : Eliminate complex deployment requirements

: Eliminate complex deployment requirements Reduced costs : Lower upfront investment with predictable pricing

: Lower upfront investment with predictable pricing Unlimited scalability : Grow without constraints

: Grow without constraints Automatic updates : Always run the latest security features

: Always run the latest security features Simplified compliance: Easily meet GDPR, CPRA, and PCI DSS requirements

Innovating at the intersection of security and governance

1touch.io’s platform transcends traditional discovery and classification. It meets the challenges of AI-driven environments and hybrid infrastructures, offering responsible AI governance that ensures compliance with ethical and regulatory standards. The platform’s insights into AI/ML workflows further empower organizations to act confidently.

With broad coverage across hybrid, cloud, and legacy environments, 1touch.io secures sensitive data while transforming it into a strategic asset.

A trusted partner for your data journey

Already protecting the sensitive data of over 500 million individuals globally, 1touch.io is a proven leader in sensitive data intelligence. With its SaaS platform, organizations can achieve unmatched accuracy, flexibility, and scalability, making it the smart choice for modern data security challenges.

Take the next step

Take control of your data landscape today. Start your journey with a 30-day free health check and discover how 1touch.io can transform your data strategy into a competitive advantage.