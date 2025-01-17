Bitwarden unveils native mobile applications for iOS and Android

Bitwarden announced Bitwarden native mobile applications for iOS and Android. These new apps provide significant performance improvements, a smoother user experience, and deeper integration with platform-specific features such as biometric authentication.

Elevating the mobile user experience

The evolution to native app development allows Bitwarden to deliver enhanced features and a superior mobile experience. Developed natively in Swift for iOS and Kotlin for Android, the mobile apps now ensure faster performance, quicker updates, and greater access to platform-specific innovations.

The native apps deliver improved UI interactions, smoother navigation, and more responsive button actions, all optimized for iOS and Android devices. These enhancements ensure a seamless interface that aligns with user expectations on each platform.

Key benefits of the native mobile apps

Optimized performance : Users will experience faster load times and quicker responses, improving overall app functionality and efficiency.

: Users will experience faster load times and quicker responses, improving overall app functionality and efficiency. Tailored user experience : Designed specifically for iOS and Android, the native apps offer a more intuitive experience, closely aligned with each platform’s design and interaction patterns.

: Designed specifically for iOS and Android, the native apps offer a more intuitive experience, closely aligned with each platform’s design and interaction patterns. Deeper hardware integration: The apps fully leverage each platform’s hardware features, including biometric authentication and multi-device support, to enhance usability.

Community excitement

The move to native apps has received strong support from the Bitwarden Reddit community. Users have praised the performance improvements and enhanced interface, calling it “a great decision” and noting that “the new apps look great!” Others shared their enthusiasm, commenting, “this is very unexpected but very good news” and “can’t wait to try the new apps!”

Transitioning to native app builds

Moving to fully native apps built in Swift and Kotlin ensures the flexibility to deliver faster updates, enhanced features, and a smoother user experience.

Native apps also position Bitwarden to quickly adapt to emerging technologies. For instance, passkey integration is now fully supported on both iOS and Android, enabling more seamless and secure authentication.

Download and availability

The Bitwarden native mobile apps are available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. All Bitwarden users can expect ongoing updates, along with UX and UI enhancements, as additional features and optimizations are introduced.