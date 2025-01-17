Dynatrace reduces time-consuming compliance configuration checks associated with DORA

Dynatrace has extended its existing compliance capabilities to support the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) EU regulation.

As part of this, Dynatrace is introducing the Compliance Assistant app, purpose-built to provide organizations with the visibility, insights, and automation to mitigate risk and reduce time-consuming compliance configuration checks associated with DORA.

“Organizations are grappling with new regulations and technologies, such as GenAI, and struggling to address, upskill, and staff compliance functions,” says Rob Strechay, Managing Director and Analyst with theCUBE Research. “DORA is a major regulation that profoundly impacts organizations’ resilience and security requirements across any organization doing business in the EU. Dynatrace aims to help specifically with requirements like efficient event correlation, threat hunting, and more. This is where automation via Dynatrace with Davis AI can make a difference for organizations.”

Dynatrace helps teams proactively prevent potential operational issues so they can deliver resilient digital services and identify technical gaps that could affect compliance. Through its AI-powered approach to security and compliance, Dynatrace enables teams to:

Understand their complex IT environments: Dynatrace delivers automatic visibility across the entire IT environment, building a map of its components in real-time, identifying non-monitored ones, and automating time-consuming configuration checks. With its new Compliance Assistant app, teams benefit from a dedicated view of this information that’s tailored for DORA compliance.

Prevent and prioritize performance and security incidents: Dynatrace detects exposures and abnormal system behavior in any monitored application, withDavis AI pinpointing root causes and automatically prioritizing them based on business impact.

Automate manual tasks: Beyond pinpointing potential vulnerabilities and threats, Dynatrace delivers automation that triggers remediation and reporting activities, helping teams automate up to 80% of manual tasks.

“Achieving continuous compliance while minimizing manual effort will be critical for organizations moving forward,” said Steve Tack, CPO, Dynatrace. “Success requires complete visibility into all business processes, from backend services to end-user experiences. With Dynatrace, our customers – who consist of the largest organizations in the world across some of the most intensely regulated industries – benefit from an AI-powered approach to observability and security that provides them with the insights and automation capabilities needed to manage ongoing compliance and resilience at scale.”

Dynatrace compliance and resilience capabilities are available now for all customers. The Compliance Assistant app is currently in private preview and is expected to be generally available within the next 90 days.