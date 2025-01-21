Entrust unveils AI-powered facial biometric authentication capability

Entrust introduced AI-powered identity verification as a new capability for its Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform.

As cyber threats evolve and grow more sophisticated, businesses are facing escalating risks and financial losses. In 2024, US businesses lost an estimated $112 billion to fraud, the equivalent of nearly 7% of their revenue. Modern attacks, such as deepfakes, synthetic identities, and advanced phishing campaigns leveraging AI render traditional security measures increasingly insufficient.

The 2025 Identity Fraud Report revealed digital forgeries now account for 57% of document fraud cases, a 244% increase on last year. Deepfake attempts, occurring on average every five minutes, now account for 40% of video biometric fraud attempts.

In response to these threats, Entrust IDaaS now includes AI-driven biometrics, phishing-resistant passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA), adaptive risk-based authentication (RBA), and secure digital onboarding.

The newest feature allows the biometric data to be stored directly on a user’s mobile device rather than in the cloud. This addresses the needs of businesses who prefer on-device data storage to comply with certain data protection regulations. It also enhances use cases such as securing privileged actions and high-value transactions through facial biometrics as a step-up authentication method without compromising on user experience.

How it works

The solution enables businesses to securely onboard users by capturing an encrypted biometric identifier, which is stored either on the user’s device or within a secure customer business database. At moments of high risk, such as during account recovery or making a large financial transaction, users recapture their biometric for comparison against the original encrypted biometric identifier.

This provides enhanced fraud prevention and protection, since physical biometrics are significantly harder to replicate or steal than credentials such as passwords or tokens.

Additional benefits to businesses include:

Enhanced fraud prevention : Effective against deepfakes, synthetic identities, and other advanced threats

: Effective against deepfakes, synthetic identities, and other advanced threats Phishing-resistant authentication : Eliminates vulnerabilities exploited by phishing attacks using passwordless methods

: Eliminates vulnerabilities exploited by phishing attacks using passwordless methods Improved data privacy : Minimizes cloud-storage risks by enabling storing biometric data on end-user devices

: Minimizes cloud-storage risks by enabling storing biometric data on end-user devices Streamlined user experience: Reduces reliance on cumbersome methods like passwords or tokens, offering fast, intuitive authentication

“With fraud becoming more sophisticated, it’s more important than ever that businesses establish verified identities from day one,” said Bhagwat Swaroop, President of Digital Security at Entrust. “Failure to do so allows more bad actors through a business’ front door, increasing fraud risks and forcing reliance on clunky step-up authentication methods at day two and beyond. Entrust facial biometric authentication with Onfido identity verification offers an efficient, low-friction way to confirm user identities throughout the user’s lifecycle, helping businesses answer the question: is this user still the same person we onboarded at day one?”