Fleet: Open-source platform for IT and security teams

Fleet is an open-source platform for IT and security teams managing thousands of computers. It’s designed to work seamlessly with APIs, GitOps, webhooks, and YAML configurations.

Fleet provides a single platform to secure and maintain all computing devices over the air. It offers a centralized solution, from mobile device management (MDM) to patching and verifying systems. It’s trusted in production environments. Deployments range from tens of thousands of hosts to large-scale environments supporting over 400,000 hosts.

Fleet includes a built-in query library for reporting device health and offers over 400 optional CIS policies for macOS and Windows.

Fleet supports Okta, Authentik, Google Workspace, Microsoft Active Directory / Entra ID, and any other identity provider compatible with the SAML standard. It can be deployed anywhere. Use Render for a simple one-click proof of concept, AWS with Terraform for large-scale deployment, or run Fleet locally on your device for testing.

Supported platforms:

Linux (all distros)

macOS

Windows

Chromebooks

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google Cloud (GCP)

Azure

Data centers

Containers

Linux-based IoT devices

Fleet is available for free on GitHub.

