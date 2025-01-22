Inversion6 launches service to help companies combat cyber threats

Inversion6 launched its new Incident Response (IR) Service, a comprehensive offering to help organizations effectively manage, mitigate and recover from cybersecurity incidents.

“Our new service empowers businesses to respond to incidents with speed and precision, safeguarding their operations and reputation,” said Matt Kennedy, CEO of Inversion6.

With threats such as ransomware, business email compromise (BEC), and advanced persistent threats (APT) on the rise, Inversion6 provides expert-led solutions to ensure businesses are prepared when every second counts.

Inversion6’s Incident Response services are designed to deliver rapid response, in-depth forensic analysis and actionable guidance to contain threats, minimize impact and prevent future incidents. The offering includes:

Emergency incident response and forensics: Rapid containment, forensic evidence acquisition and detailed analysis to eradicate threats.

Malware analysis: Advanced file analysis to determine malicious intent and impact.

Incident response consulting support: Tailored recommendations to help organizations recover quickly and strengthen defenses.

Led by Tyler Hudak, Director of Incident Response and a 25-year industry veteran specializing in ransomware, forensics and advanced cyber threat handling, the new service ensures organizations benefit from unparalleled experience and leadership.

“Cyber threats are becoming more sophisticated every day,” stated Hudak. “Our team is committed to helping organizations not only respond to incidents but also build resilience against future attacks.”

In addition to its emergency response services, Inversion6 offers Incident Response retainers, providing organizations with prioritized 24/7/365 access to its IR team, ensuring they are prepared before an incident strikes.