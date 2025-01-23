Help Net Security
Web Cache Vulnerability Scanner: Open-source tool for detecting web cache poisoning

The Web Cache Vulnerability Scanner (WCVS) is an open-source command-line tool for detecting web cache poisoning and deception.

The scanner, developed by Maximilian Hildebrand, offers extensive support for various web cache poisoning and deception techniques. It features a built-in crawler to discover additional URLs for testing. The tool is designed to adapt to specific web caches for enhanced testing efficiency, is customizable, and integrates into existing CI/CD pipelines.

Features

  • Analyzing a web cache before testing and adapting to it for more efficient testing
  • Generating a report in JSON format
  • Crawling websites for further URLs to scan
  • Routing traffic through a proxy
  • Limiting requests per second to bypass rate limiting

Web Cache Vulnerability Scanner supports nine advanced web cache poisoning techniques, including:

  • Unkeyed header poisoning
  • Unkeyed parameter poisoning
  • Parameter cloaking
  • Fat GET
  • HTTP response splitting
  • HTTP request smuggling
  • HTTP header oversize (HHO)
  • HTTP meta character (HMC)
  • HTTP method override (HMO)

Web Cache Vulnerability Scanner is available for free on GitHub.

