Apple zero-day vulnerability exploited to target iPhone users (CVE-2025-24085)

Apple has shipped a fix for a zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2025-24085) that is being leveraged by attackers against iPhone users.

About CVE-2025-24085

CVE-2025-24085 is a use after free bug in CoreMedia, a framework used by Apple devices for the processing of media data.

The vulnerability can be triggered by a malicious application and may allow attackers to elevate privileges on targeted devices.

“Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited against versions of iOS before iOS 17.2,” the company stated in the notes accompanying the release of iOS and iPadOS 18.3, macOS Sequoia 15.3, watchOS 11.3, tvOS 18.3, and visionOS 2.3.

Older iOS, iPadOS and macOS branches are likely to receive the fix for CVE-2025-24085 when the next batch of updates is released.

There is no additional information on how the vulnerability is being exploited and by whom. Official credit for its discovery has been witheld.

While it’s likely that the attackers are using this flaw in limited, targeted attacks, all users of Apple devices should update them as soon as possible, as the updates carry fixes for many other vulnerabilities.

Apple Intelligence switched on by default

iOS users should also be aware that iOS 18.3 comes with Apple Intelligence – Apple’s artificial intelligence system that’s built into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia – enabled by default on supported devices.

The exception are devices used in the EU and mainland China, as the service is not available in those regions.

Apple Intelligence can be turned off in iOS, iPadOS and macOS devices’ (System) Settings, under “Apple Intelligence & Siri”.