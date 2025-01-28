Leostream Privileged Remote Access secures access to corporate resources

Leostream announced a new service to manage and secure organizational resources accessed by third parties—such as external contractors, service providers, and other non-employees—with third-party privileged status.

Third-party users often require access to an organization’s infrastructure for IT-related tasks, to collaborate with internal employees, or to perform outsourced assignments. The Leostream Privileged Remote Access service addresses the most challenging scenario in providing remote access to vendors, freelancers, and external stakeholders: how to secure data, applications, and infrastructure, while ensuring productivity and a consistent experience.

Features of the Leostream Privileged Remote Access service include:

Remote access management: At the heart of the service is Leostream’s 20+ years of experience managing remote access to resources based on the user’s identity and function. Administrators can use the Leostream service to grant external parties as much or as little access as is required by their role, limit access by date and time, and automatically revoke access as required.

Security: The Leostream service is based on zero-trust principles according to the user, workload, and hours of operation. After access is granted, corporate resources are further secured by giving external users a dedicated username/password to log into Leostream, without knowing the username/password for the corporate desktop they are logging into.

Any device, any OS, from anywhere: The Leostream service enables users to connect with nearly any hardware, device, and OS including Windows, Linux, macOS, ChromeOS, Android, and iOS. The Leostream in-browser desktop viewer requires no agent software be installed on corporate resources and avoids the need for installing software on vendor devices.

VPN-less: Virtual private networks are frustrating for end users, constrain performance, and introduce security holes. Leostream does away with VPNs in favor of a streamlined gateway that programmatically opens and closes access to the specific organizational resources that users are empowered to see and use.

Track, audit, and report: Leostream provides administrators with session recording and comprehensive logs of remote access. High-level reporting can track third-party login and resource usage, monitor for anomalous activity, and ensure policies are enforced.

“Granting third-party access is no longer optional in most modern business environments, but it’s imperative that it be tightly controlled so corporate resources are only shared with authorized individuals and under extreme security frameworks,” said Karen Gondoly, Leostream CEO. “The Leostream Privileged Remote Access service is an ideal way to work with outside contractors, freelancers, and service providers and gives our customers the power to control remote access, ensure third parties get what they need, and reduce the substantial risk of alternative approaches.”

The Leostream Privileged Remote Access service controls and secures third-party access to sensitive corporate resources. The standalone Software-as-a-Service solution simplifies the on-boarding of vendors and external contractors while the Leostream Gateway provides just-in-time remote access. The Leostream service helps organizations manage and audit vendor access with strict authentication, least privilege access control, and session recording for complete vendor accountability.