Swimlane Vulnerability Response Management offers risk-based prioritization

Swimlane announced Vulnerability Response Management (VRM) Solution that extends beyond siloed vulnerability management by offering risk-based prioritization, exploit intelligence and recommended remediation workflows.

Swimlane AI automation solutions combine the power of AI with human expertise, enabling faster, more accurate decision-making and empowering security teams to act confidently.

VRM is designed to help enterprise and MSSP security teams proactively reduce risk, prevent breaches and ensure continuous compliance. With an overwhelming volume to manage, 68% of organizations leave critical vulnerabilities unresolved for over 24 hours.

Despite this shortcoming, 55% of organizations lack a comprehensive system for vulnerability prioritization, contributing to the complexity, communication and compliance challenges presented in the research. This reactive approach exposes organizations to breaches, compliance failures and costly penalties.

“It’s not just about patching vulnerabilities—it’s about prioritizing the ones that matter most in preventing business impacts and acting decisively to give security teams the confidence to stay one step ahead of threats,” said Shawn McBurnie, Head of IT/OT Security Compliance at Northland Power. “Swimlane has transformed how we handle patching and vulnerability remediation, and we look forward to leveraging the automation and intelligence built into Swimlane’s offerings to streamline our process even further, eliminating the struggles we once faced in pushing out critical updates.”

Swimlane Turbine combines the power of AI and human intelligence into an out-of-the-box VRM solution. This solution centralizes intelligence-driven and customer-customizable insights from multiple vulnerability scanners, enabling organization-wide visibility, smart prioritization and cross-functional collaboration through a single management console.

VRM leverages Swimlane Intelligence, the industry’s most robust, transparent and customizable intelligence layer. This offers a uniquely comprehensive view of vulnerabilities that ensures security teams can effectively address the highest-risk vulnerabilities first through a risk-based prioritization score.

Swimlane VRM closes the loop on vulnerability management

Swimlane VRM is the perfect complement to vulnerability scanners that offer partial visibility into vulnerability findings, but due to their vendor-ecosystem-specific focus, fail to provide a clear view of company-wide risk and impact. With built-in organization-specific intelligence and vulnerability intelligence data sets, VRM serves as the single source of truth for vulnerability management. Customers will benefit from standout capabilities, including:

Swimlane Intelligence: VRM picks up where vulnerability scanners stop, using AI and automation to enrich findings with Swimlane Intelligence, such as known exploits, temporal Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) scores, remediation information, with over 30 out-of-the-box enrichment and customizable sources.

VRM picks up where vulnerability scanners stop, using AI and automation to enrich findings with Swimlane Intelligence, such as known exploits, temporal Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) scores, remediation information, with over 30 out-of-the-box enrichment and customizable sources. Risk Profile : The Risk Profile dashboard combines two critical views that provide a real-time view of vulnerability information: Risk Score and Prioritization Rank. The Risk Score consolidates data from CVSS, exploit scores, and asset criticality into a personalized and easy-to-understand view of organization-wide vulnerabilities. The VRM Prioritization Rank uses Swimlane Intelligence to automatically assess risk and prioritize responses, factoring in exceptions to reduce unnecessary alerts.

: The Risk Profile dashboard combines two critical views that provide a real-time view of vulnerability information: Risk Score and Prioritization Rank. The Risk Score consolidates data from CVSS, exploit scores, and asset criticality into a personalized and easy-to-understand view of organization-wide vulnerabilities. The VRM Prioritization Rank uses Swimlane Intelligence to automatically assess risk and prioritize responses, factoring in exceptions to reduce unnecessary alerts. Hero AI : Directly integrated into VRM, security teams can ask Hero questions like “What CVEs are not patched on this system?”

: Directly integrated into VRM, security teams can ask Hero questions like “What CVEs are not patched on this system?” Multi-Scanner Integration: Powered by Turbine’s infinite integration capabilities, VRM connects to multiple vulnerability scanners, consolidating and normalizing findings from leading vendors like Rapid7, Tenable and Lacework, into a single, comprehensive view.

Powered by Turbine’s infinite integration capabilities, VRM connects to multiple vulnerability scanners, consolidating and normalizing findings from leading vendors like Rapid7, Tenable and Lacework, into a single, comprehensive view. Vulnerability case management : VRM’s case management application is designed to improve coordination and communication between security and operations teams. By integrating with leading IT Service Management vendors like ServiceNow, Jira, and collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams, Slack and email, tracking vulnerabilities and ensuring coordinated remediation is easier than ever.

: VRM’s case management application is designed to improve coordination and communication between security and operations teams. By integrating with leading IT Service Management vendors like ServiceNow, Jira, and collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams, Slack and email, tracking vulnerabilities and ensuring coordinated remediation is easier than ever. Asset inventory: VRM provides a system of record for all assets that have findings in an organization, centralizing data from all connected vulnerability scanners for seamless management.

“For years, Swimlane customers have used our platform to solve some of the toughest challenges in security — whether it’s reducing risk, ensuring compliance, or streamlining operations,” said Cody Cornell, Chief Strategy Officer of Swimlane. “With the launch of VRM, we’re taking everything we’ve learned from these real-world use cases and making it available out of the box for every organization. This isn’t just a product launch — it’s another step in our mission to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that evolve alongside our customers.”

Availability

Swimlane VRM is now available in the Swimlane Marketplace.