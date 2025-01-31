CyberArk Identity Bridge manages user access and authentication for Linux environments

CyberArk announced Identity Bridge, an endpoint identity security capability that will support identity and privilege sprawl reduction on Linux machines.

Identity Bridge will enable organizations to authenticate to Linux systems using centralized accounts, minimizing dependence on outdated authentication methods. This helps modernize Identity and Access Management (IAM) without leaving Linux environments behind.

Like all critical IT infrastructure, Linux systems are prime targets for cyberattacks, particularly via identity compromise. Managing identity and access on Linux systems requires either configuring access to each system individually or using a third-party solution to bridge Linux systems to Active Directory (AD) for centralized authentication.

As organizations transition to cloud-native architectures, they look to evolve IAM programs to support modern, cloud-based directories and modern authentication methods. However, traditional AD bridging tools often fail to offer this flexibility. In addition, these tools often don’t feature strong phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), including passwordless capability.

Identity Bridge from CyberArk will address this gap by offering a centralized and user-friendly approach to managing user access and authentication for Linux environments – reducing management overhead, improving visibility, and enhancing security.

Benefits of Identity Bridge:

Accelerates IAM modernization : With Identity Bridge, businesses can accelerate their IAM modernization programs, seamlessly integrating their Linux systems with both Active Directory (AD) and modern cloud Identity Providers (IdPs).

: With Identity Bridge, businesses can accelerate their IAM modernization programs, seamlessly integrating their Linux systems with both Active Directory (AD) and modern cloud Identity Providers (IdPs). Simple and efficient: Identity Bridge streamlines identity and access management (IAM) and endpoint privilege management (EPM), helping organizations implement centralized access and least privilege policies, securing access for IT administrators and developers with minimal complexity.

Identity Bridge streamlines identity and access management (IAM) and endpoint privilege management (EPM), helping organizations implement centralized access and least privilege policies, securing access for IT administrators and developers with minimal complexity. Integrated: Identity Bridge works seamlessly with CyberArk Secure Infrastructure Access to bolster defense-in-depth, improving business resilience and strengthening critical assets against the most comprehensive cyberthreats, including ransomware.

“Being able to manage user authentication and authorization across the entire IT infrastructure from a single, centralized location is a must to avoid identities and permissions sprawl, privilege escalation challenges, and excessive management overhead,” said Peretz Regev, CPO, CyberArk. “Identity Bridge is a directory-agnostic, flexible approach to Linux IAM centralization and modernization that will mean organizations can reduce access-related cyber risk across their Linux estates with modern authentication and maximal visibility.”

Identity Bridge seamlessly integrates with CyberArk’s privileged access management and identity tools, enabling continuous authentication and Just-In-Time access. Identity Bridge augments CyberArk’s existing Linux offerings. Customers will be able to use centralized accounts for authentication and targeted least privilege policies via a single agent and a single management console.