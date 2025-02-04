Nymi Band 4 delivers passwordless MFA to deskless workers in OT environments

Nymi launched next-generation wearable authenticator, the Nymi Band 4, which introduces design upgrades and expanded passwordless use cases for regulated industries, while retaining its core authentication functionality.

This latest development from Nymi offers industries with complex operations a handsfree solution for passwordless, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) that delivers strong security, compliance, and convenience for deskless workers, including manufacturing line operators, laboratory scientists, field technicians, and other critical workers in process-intensive environments.

The Nymi Band 4 is available for use as a standalone FIDO2 authenticator, or as part of the Nymi Connected Worker Platform to enable customized use cases and seamless integration with other systems.

“What we have continually heard from our life sciences customers is that most authentication solutions don’t work for all their workers and environments, particularly those outside of a traditional office setting,” said David Fortune, President of Nymi. “Nymi has been designing and delivering a handsfree passwordless solution for the 80% of the global workforce who are deskless workers, often sharing terminals and devices, and who work on their feet or use their hands to perform their jobs.”

With the latest iteration of the Nymi Band 4, Nymi has produced their most advanced workplace wearable yet, incorporating feedback and insights from their expanding customer base, which includes 14 of the top 15 global pharmaceutical manufacturers.

“We anticipate additional industries will adopt the Nymi Band because it makes life easier for their workers,” Fortune continued. “By offering a solution tailored to an often-overlooked workforce, the Nymi Band also helps organizations meet stringent compliance standards, strengthen security, ensure data integrity, and embrace Industry 4.0 with on-the-person authentication—also known as the connected worker.”

Beyond life sciences, demand for the Nymi Band has been growing in other critical industries, as major companies look to save time, bolster security, and alleviate password-related frustrations for their workforce.

The launch of the Nymi Band 4 solidifies Nymi’s commitment to empowering deskless workers in OT environments with innovative, secure, and user-friendly authentication solutions. By addressing the unique challenges faced by life sciences manufacturing and other industries, the Nymi Band 4 opens new opportunities for digital transformation and operational efficiency.