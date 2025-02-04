Ontinue ION for IoT Security secures critical operational environments

Ontinue announced the expansion of its managed services to include IoT/OT environments. Ontinue ION for IoT Security is an add-on service to the Ontinue ION MXDR service that extends continuous protection to customers’ IoT and OT environments.

As organizations integrate more IoT and OT devices into their operations, they face an expanding attack surface and increasing vulnerability to sophisticated cyber threats. Recent research reveals that nearly one-third of organizations experienced six or more intrusions in 2024—a sharp rise from 11% the previous year. Addressing this growing challenge, Ontinue’s new ION for IoT Security empowers CISOs to safeguard critical operational environments with the same robust protections relied upon for IT environments.

“The rapid adoption of IoT and OT devices – and their integration into traditional IT environments – is creating unprecedented challenges for organizations seeking to protect their critical operations,” said Geoff Haydon, CEO of Ontinue. “By extending our ION MXDR service to include OT security, we provide CISOs with the tools and expertise to address evolving threats with confidence, enabling resilience across both IT and OT environments.”

“Securing our OT environments is critical to ensuring uninterrupted production and delivering life-changing products to those who depend on them,” said Henning Christiansen, CISO at Ottobock. “Ontinue’s ION for IoT Security service gives us the visibility and protection we need to safeguard our operations against evolving threats, so we can focus on our mission of helping people live more active, fulfilling lives.”

Unified IT and OT Security with Microsoft Defender for IoT

ION for IoT Security uses Microsoft Defender for IoT to inventory IoT and OT environments, as well as collect telemetry and generate security alerts. Together, the ION MXDR and ION for IoT Security services offer Ontinue customers centralized managed security operations for their IT and OT environments, all delivered via the combination of the ION SecOps platform, Ontinue’s 24/7 Cyber Defense Center, and designated cybersecurity advisors. ION for IoT Security customers also benefit from visibility into their OT and IoT environments.

Key benefits of Ontinue for IoT Security include: