Atrinet URL Scanner helps comabat SMS phishing

Atrinet launched Atrinet URL Scanner, a solution designed to combat real-time SMS fraud.

The solution combines Google Web Risk’s technology scanning capabilities with Atrinet’s telecom security expertise, enabling Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to safeguard subscribers, protect revenues, and build customer trust.

The rising threat of SMS Fraud

Smishing attacks—fraudulent messages containing harmful links—have surged by 60% in 2024, costing billions of dollars globally. Existing firewalls can fail to scan URLs effectively, leaving fraudulent links unchecked. Atrinet’s URL Scanner leveraging Google Web Risk, aims at solving this security issue, by offering:

Atrinet leverages the Web Risk technology and own detection pipelines to detect potentially harmful links. Web Risk’s threat intelligence is rooted in its constant scan of 10+ billion URLs and files daily providing visibility into potentially risky URLs targeting users. Real-time protection: The checks for malicious urls are performed —including shortened URL links which are critical in the fight against Smishing attacks—in under 100ms.

Why communication service providers must act now

SMS fraud erodes customer trust and drives users to Over-The-Top (OTT) messaging platforms, threatening Communication Service Providers’ revenues. Atrinet’s URL Scanner gives Communication Service Providers a powerful edge to:

Protect subscribers and revenue: Block phishing links before they reach users.

Enhance brand loyalty: Build trust with secure, reliable messaging services.

Build trust with secure, reliable messaging services. Streamline deployment: Easily integrates into any existing firewall or messaging platform.

“Messaging fraud is a growing threat that undermines customer trust and CSP revenues,” said Ohad Kamer, CMO at Atrinet. “With Atrinet’s URL Scanner, CSPs can protect their subscribers and enterprise clients from sophisticated attacks, enhance their brand reputation, and maintain a competitive edge in an increasingly challenging market.”