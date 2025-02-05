Satori provides visibility into data store risk levels

Satori announced its new capabilities, enabling security teams to be in control of all customer data across the development lifecycle in a simple, cost-effective, and holistic way.

These capabilities automate the daunting tasks of discovering data, risk assessment, providing granular access control, and mitigating security risks quickly across cloud platforms like AWS, Snowflake, Databricks, and MongoDB.

A recent report by Gartner found that 75% of organizations are working to consolidate their cloud-native security vendors. Security teams are choosing broader-spectrum platforms over point solutions, and data security is no exception. Satori’s updates represent a massive step towards becoming the only data security tool organizations need across the entire lifecycle of customer data protection, from production databases to AI applications.

“Security teams today are tasked with safeguarding sensitive customer data across far too many databases and platforms,” says Yoav Cohen, CTO at Satori. “We built Satori to simplify this overwhelming task, offering a single platform to discover, monitor, and secure data efficiently.”

The latest updates in Satori’s Data Security Platform

Automated data discovery: Teams can now automatically find and catalog all data stores in their cloud environments. This includes details about sensitive data types like PII and PHI, so teams can act fast to secure them.

Data security risk mapping: Satori assigns each data store a risk score based on its configuration, types of data stored, and type of environment (e.g. production or testing). This helps teams prioritize high-risk areas first.

Security alerts: The platform generates alerts for risky configurations, sensitive data activity, and other issues involving data store content and security controls. Teams can proactively address issues before they grow into incidents.

Data security dashboard: The new dashboard provides the data needed to mitigate data security risks. From one dashboard, security teams can understand which data stores pose the most risk, manage the alerts triggered by Satori, and view high-level data security posture metrics.

Streamlining risk mitigation across the platform

Satori’s new updates go beyond data discovery. The platform now integrates data activity metrics into audit logs and offers better tools to manage data stores. Satori also supports new technologies like large language models (LLMs).

The changes are designed for growing security teams dealing with highly complex and dynamic environments. They address the common challenges faced by Satori customers, without adding complexity.

“Our customers are security teams working in fast-moving, complex environments,” says Eldad Chai, CEO of Satori. “They need solutions that don’t just identify risks but actually help them take action. Satori delivers exactly that—real security, not just visibility.”