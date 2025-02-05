Veriti Cloud automates remediation across both on-premises and cloud environments

Veriti launched Veriti Cloud, an expansion of its Exposure Assessment and Remediation platform that brings proactive cloud native remediation to the forefront.

With Veriti Cloud, organizations gain advanced capabilities to automate remediation across both on-premises and cloud environments, hardening their security posture while ensuring operational continuity.

Veriti has long provided automated remediation for cloud environments, but the introduction of Veriti Cloud takes this to the next level with proactive enforcement, seamless cross-platform integrations, and the ability to identify and neutralize threats at scale, natively. With misconfigurations accounting for more than 60% of breaches (Gartner), organizations can now address these risks instantly and more effectively.

“Our platform has always been about enabling organizations to remediate exposures and misconfigurations swiftly and safely,” said Oren Koren, CPO and Co-Founder of Veriti. “With Veriti Cloud, we’re extending these capabilities to deliver proactive, cloud native remediation that aligns with the demands of modern, hybrid environments. It’s about empowering security teams to take action without fear of disruption.”

Key benefits for organizations:

Cloud native hardening : Proactively enforce security controls provided by AWS, Azure, GCP Cloud NGFW, and IaaS to block external threats, close security gaps and maintain a unified security posture across cloud and on-prem environments.

: Proactively enforce security controls provided by AWS, Azure, GCP Cloud NGFW, and IaaS to block external threats, close security gaps and maintain a unified security posture across cloud and on-prem environments. Cloud native exposure enforcement : Automatically shield your vulnerable cloud workloads from active malware threats with bi-directional threat enforcement that seamlessly identifies threats in on-prem environments and applies protections across cloud infrastructure, and vice versa.

: Automatically shield your vulnerable cloud workloads from active malware threats with bi-directional threat enforcement that seamlessly identifies threats in on-prem environments and applies protections across cloud infrastructure, and vice versa. Cloud native safe remediation: Leverage Infrastructure as Code, APIs, and automations to remediate exposures at scale for AWS, GCP, and Azure while maintaining business continuity.

Veriti Cloud brings a new level of intelligence and automation to cloud security operations. It bridges silos between DevOps, DevSecOps, and security operations, enabling collaboration and aligning security actions with business objectives. The platform’s ability to enforce compensating controls and automate remediation ensures organizations remain resilient against emerging threats without compromising performance.