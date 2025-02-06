Cyabra Insights protects against AI-driven digital disinformation

Cyabra introduces Insights, a new AI-feature designed to transform complex social media disinformation data into clear, actionable answers in seconds.

False narratives, fake accounts, and AI-generated content are spreading faster than ever, costing businesses and governments billions annually and eroding public trust and reputations. With AI-generated disinformation spreading six times faster than the truth—especially during high-stakes events like elections and holiday seasons—the need for rapid-response tools has never been more critical.

Insights takes the complexity out of disinformation detection by breaking down Cyabra’s robust data findings into intuitive visuals and an automated Q&A format. In response to users’ most common requests and questions, Insights empowers brands and governments to quickly uncover harmful narratives, identify fake accounts (bots), and understand how false content spreads—saving time, resources, and reputations during critical moments.

“Every second matters when identifying and countering disinformation,” said Dan Brahmy, CEO of Cyabra. “Insights turns vast amounts of data into clear, actionable knowledge, empowering our clients to uncover the real story behind the data and respond before the damage is done. It’s like having an expert analyst at your fingertips.”

Key features of Insights:

Automated disinformation analysis : Identifies bots, fake profiles, and harmful narratives without manual input.

: Identifies bots, fake profiles, and harmful narratives without manual input. Clear, actionable visuals : Unveils trends, patterns, and key metrics with heatmaps and charts that anyone can understand.

: Unveils trends, patterns, and key metrics with heatmaps and charts that anyone can understand. User-friendly Q&A format: Answers critical questions about disinformation scans in seconds, helping users decide their next steps with confidence.

“Clients often ask, ‘What’s next?’ when confronting disinformation,” said Yossef Daar, CPO of Cyabra. “Insights takes the guesswork out of analysis, giving users a straightforward, visual way to see where false narratives are spreading, who’s behind them, and what’s driving engagement. This enables them to respond to digital threats faster and more effectively.”

During beta testing, Insights enabled:

A Fortune 500 company to neutralize reputational damage in minutes after detecting a disinformation spike about its CEO.

A government agency to uncover and disrupt hashtags fueling disinformation campaigns, enabling quicker interventions.

Insights is now available on Cyabra’s platform.