Cybersecurity jobs available right now: February 11, 2025

As an Application Offensive Security Consultant, you will perform Offensive Security Testing against applications and APIs. Perform application threat hunting to evaluate risk to applications. Perform manual security testing of applications. Provide the vulnerability information in the predefined report format after performing the testing using manual methodology and tools

Automotive Cybersecurity Assessor / Engineer

UL Solutions | South Korea | On-site – View job details

As an Automotive Cybersecurity Assessor / Engineer, you will be performing audits and assessment of automotive cybersecurity processes and systems. The Automotive Cybersecurity Advisor will lead or participate in the review or audit of automotive products and processes for clients seeking compliance to standards in cybersecurity and related fields.

CISO

American Hospital Dubai | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a CISO, you will develop and execute the hospital’s IT strategy to align with business objectives and enhance patient care delivery. Oversee the implementation and management of hospital information systems, including EHR, telemedicine, and cybersecurity. Ensure compliance with healthcare regulations, data security, and patient confidentiality standards.







Cloud Security Architect- GCP

HGS | India | On-site – View job details

As a Cloud Security Architect- GCP, you will assess and evaluate the technical security configurations of GCP deployments, identifying gaps and areas for improvement. Design and implement hardened GCP security controls to meet enterprise-grade security, compliance, and performance standards. Lead incident response efforts for cloud-based security events, focusing on containment, hardening, and eradication of threats in GCP environments.

Cyber Security Analyst

Vorboss | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will monitor systems security posture and seek improvements (e.g., vulnerability management) on a continuous basis. Research security weaknesses and vulnerabilities and find ways to counter them. Oversee vulnerability management processes in company’s IT, Networks and Systems Engineering teams.

Cyber Security Engineer (Incident Response)

Nightwing | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer (Incident Response), you will aanalyze output from various security devices and malware and incident reports to improve detection of and to minimize future incidents. Assess and analyze system security to identify and mitigate risks and vulnerabilities. Recommend countermeasures to mitigate risks and vulnerabilities.

Cyber Threat Hunting Specialist

Sun Life | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Threat Hunting Specialist, you will identify and mitigate threats across the organization. Document security vulnerabilities discovered during hunting activities and make recommendation on security solutions and controls. Perform malware analysis through static and dynamic examination, reverse engineering, and sandbox-based analysis.

Cybersecurity Engineer – Penetration Tester

Protergo | Indonesia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer – Penetration Tester, you will conduct vulnerabilities assessment, penetration testing or red teaming roles in consulting environment. Conduct comprehensive penetration tests and vulnerabilities assessment on mobile, web, and infrastructural platforms. Deliver report with analysis and recommendations.

Cybersecurity Specialist

Salomon | France | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Specialist, you will develop and implement the information system security strategy in alignment with the company’s objectives. Identify and prioritize critical vulnerabilities affecting infrastructures and applications. Oversee the implementation of secure solutions in cloud and on-premise environments, ensuring security practices compliance in CI/CD pipelines.

Ethical Hacker (Operational Technology)

Packetlabs | Canada | On-site – View job details

As an Ethical Hacker (Operational Technology), you will conduct security architecture reviews (SARs) where you will perform a holistic tabletop where a non-technical and technical risk review of an operational technology (OT) environment is performed without engaging in high-risk manual or automated activity. Analyze for potential areas of negative impact, high risks, or single point of failure (SPOF) within sensitive, legacy networks.

Identity Access Management Engineer

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As an Identity Access Management Engineer, you will maintain IAM policies, procedures, and standards to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and industry best practices. Design, or enhance existing, IAM solutions and processes, including user provisioning, authentication, authorization, and directory services. Review, enhance, and maintain conditional access policies and strategies.

IT Specialist (Sysadmin/Network)

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) | Italy | On-site – View job details

As an IT Specialist (Sysadmin/Network), you will conduct risk and vulnerability assessments of planned and installed information systems to identify vulnerabilities, risks, and protection needs. Ensure the rigorous application of information security/information assurance policies, principles and practices in the delivery of systems administration services.

Operational Technology Cybersecurity Engineer

Matson | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Operational Technology Cybersecurity Engineer, you will manage cybersecurity remediation or enhancement program efforts to manage cyber risks to vessel and terminal operations. Define and track remediation plans to ensure that vessel and terminal OT vulnerabilities and defects are mitigated on-time to reduce risk to systems and information.

Principal Security Engineer

Scopely | Ireland | Remote – View job details

As a Principal Security Engineer, you will partner with game studios to develop comprehensive security strategies for game design and development. Conduct threat modeling, vulnerability assessments, and security audits across all phases of game development. Design and implement security controls and countermeasures to mitigate risks and ensure compliance with company policies, standards, and industry norms.

Security Engineer

Allego | European Union | Remote – View job details

As a Security Engineer, you will be responsible for designing and updating the overall cybersecurity strategy, managing security improvement projects, overseeing security testing strategies such as vulnerability scanning and penetration testing, and performing regular threat analysis to stay up-to-date with the current security landscape.

Security Operations Engineer (SOC)

Alan | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Operations Engineer (SOC), you will help building internal SOC by developing and improving processes, policies, and tooling. Lead security incident response from initial detection through containment and recovery. Conduct thorough technical investigations and root cause analyses to prevent future incidents.

(Senior) Cloud Security Engineer

European Investment Bank | Luxembourg | On-site – View job details

As a (Senior) Cloud Security Engineer, you will define and implement security standards in partnership with Cloud Operations and Cloud Center of Excellence teams, ensuring their effective application across company’s cloud environments. Create detailed documentation and diagrams for security architectures and operational processes, developing comprehensive security documentation. Provide cybersecurity solutions to support engineering teams, enhancing the security of EIBG’s IT environment.

Senior Director of Security, CISO

Hiive | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Director of Security, CISO, you will define and drive Hiive’s global security vision, aligning security initiatives with business objectives, and ensuring that security is a key enabler for company growth and innovation. Lead the creation and implementation of a risk-based security framework, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards such as ISO 27001, SOC 2, and GDPR, and guiding the company through audits and certifications.

Senior Cybersecurity and Network Architect

Enfinity Global | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cybersecurity and Network Architect, you will apply cybersecurity and data protection guidelines in the design of processes and IT solutions considering all the potential compliance constraints. Guarantee the accountability for end-to-end services, implement compliance directions and ensure the adopted policy and regulations.

Senior Security Engineer, ReSec Red Team

Amazon Web Services | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, ReSec Red Team, you will participate in security research and review, penetration testing, threat modeling and design. Yu’ll support the development and management of Compute, Database, Storage, Internet of Things (Iot), Platform, and Productivity Apps services in AWS.

Space Segment Security Engineer

EUMETSAT | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Space Segment Security Engineer, you will perform routine operations related to spacecraft security, including management, access control and operational use of satellite authentication and encryption keys, and related facilities, across multiple sites and in close cooperation with the spacecraft operations and mission control systems teams.

Threat Detection Analyst II

CLEAR | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Threat Detection Analyst II, you will support the remediation of critical information security incidents by collaborating with incident response team members. Contribute to creating and optimizing security alert content, enhancing threat detection capabilities.