Industrial Defender 8.0 offers detailed view of OT environments

Industrial Defender announced its latest platform, Industrial Defender 8.0. This release introduces a completely redesigned risk dashboard, helping critical infrastructure and industrial operators manage security and compliance risks by assessing and prioritizing them with enhanced intelligence and risk scoring.

Industrial Defender 8.0 also includes updates to Industrial Defender’s robust policy library, for meeting the very latest in standards and frameworks such as NERC CIP, AESCSF, OTCC, TSA Security Directives, and more.

Industrial Defender’s 8.0 platform offers comprehensive and detailed view of OT environments, providing deep insights to manage OT asset risks, proactively harden security, and ensure compliance. The new Risk Dashboard in the Industrial Defender Central Manager (IDCM) features an innovative UI/UX design for managing OT risks across the enterprise. It incorporates a new “Risk Factors” component, which seamlessly integrates human knowledge (e.g., business & operational context) and threat intelligence.

Threat intelligence is also integrated into the platform’s work automation features, automatically creating workflow packages for mitigating vulnerabilities known to be actively exploited in the wild. These updates improve response to security and compliance issues detected by Industrial Defender, such as misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, suspicious security events, and changes made in the OT environment.

“We are building upon our abilities in providing the comprehensive and trustworthy OT asset data—the bedrock of OT security and compliance—with an enhanced understanding of how that information translates into operational risk. Our updated Risk Dashboard enables a more nuanced assessment of vulnerabilities and threats, aligning security measures more closely with operational goals,” said Jay Williams, CEO of Industrial Defender.

“The latest Industrial Defender platform streamlines security and compliance workflows and provides enhanced capabilities for prioritizing issues based on operational impact, rather than just CVSS scores. With these enhancements integrated into a unified OT platform, Industrial Defender helps organizations speed time to remediation, strengthen OT defenses, and take a risk-based approach to security and operational resilience,” added Williams.

The Industrial Defender platform is renowned for automated OT asset data collection and monitoring, capturing detailed attributes such as firmware, OS version, network configuration details, lists of patches and applications (including version numbers), local user accounts, firewall rules, all open IP ports on the system, and more.

It maintains a history of all this data, providing rich resources for trend analysis and change detection, which guides security hardening efforts and enables comprehensive automated compliance reporting.

Enhancing compliance efforts, Industrial Defender’s latest 8.0 release includes updates to the reporting templates across its full library of standards and frameworks. These updates ensure alignment with the latest requirements of key standards, including:

NERC CIP (North American Electric Reliability Corporation Critical Infrastructure Protection)

(North American Electric Reliability Corporation Critical Infrastructure Protection) TSA Security Directives (Transportation Security Administration)

(Transportation Security Administration) CIS Critical Security Controls (Center for Internet Security Controls)

(Center for Internet Security Controls) Australia’s AESCSF (Australian Energy Sector Cyber Security Framework

(Australian Energy Sector Cyber Security Framework CMMC (Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification)

(Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification) ISA/IEC 62443 (International Society of Automation/International Electrotechnical Commission)

(International Society of Automation/International Electrotechnical Commission) NIS2 Directive (Network and Information Systems Security Directive)

(Network and Information Systems Security Directive) NIST CSF (National Institute of Standards and Technology Cybersecurity Framework)

(National Institute of Standards and Technology Cybersecurity Framework) Saudi Arabia’s NCA OTCC (Operational Technology Cybersecurity Compliance)

(Operational Technology Cybersecurity Compliance) And more

By unifying data on one platform, Industrial Defender empower users to transform information into action, streamline compliance, and harden infrastructure against emerging threats.