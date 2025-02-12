Encryption Consulting enhances CodeSign Secure platform

Encryption Consulting announced significant updates to its CodeSign Secure platform, a comprehensive code-signing solution designed to address the challenges of software security in modern development environments.

As organizations prioritize software integrity, authenticity, and compliance, the complexities of managing secure code-signing processes have grown. CodeSign Secure’s latest enhancements support development teams in signing a broader range of files, streamlining workflows, and ensuring compliance with industry standards while maintaining high levels of security.

Expanding capabilities to meet development needs

The updated CodeSign Secure platform introduces support for a wider array of file formats, enabling organizations to sign software across multiple platforms with ease. The newly launched APK Signer now allows users to sign .apk files directly on Mac, Windows, or Linux machines, while the Apple CSP Integration simplifies the signing of .dmg, .app, .pkg, and other Apple-specific files, ensuring compatibility with the iOS App Store.

“The ability to securely sign software across diverse platforms is critical for modern development teams,” said Riley Dickens, Lead Developer of CodeSign Secure. “With these updates, CodeSign Secure is helping organizations enhance their software security while maintaining flexibility and efficiency.”

Strengthening security and simplifying compliance

CodeSign Secure is designed to help organizations meet stringent compliance requirements, including those set by the CA/Browser Forum. The platform leverages a FIPS 140-2 Level 3 HSM for secure key storage, ensuring that private keys are always protected. Additionally, features like client-side hashing and secure timestamps enhance security while streamlining the code-signing process, reducing the risk of unauthorized modifications and ensuring the longevity of signatures.

The platform’s policy enforcement capabilities enable organizations to define strict access controls, monitor key usage, and delegate signing responsibilities, ensuring consistent and secure code-signing practices across the enterprise.

A unified platform for all code-signing needs

CodeSign Secure provides a centralized solution for managing all aspects of code-signing, from signing Windows executables and Java applications to Docker containers and firmware binaries. The platform’s flexible multi-format signing capabilities support a wide range of file types, including .exe, .dll, .jar, .apk, .dmg, and more, making it an essential tool for development teams.

With cloud-based HSM key management, organizations can securely store and manage private keys in certified HSMs, whether on-premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid environment. This flexibility ensures that CodeSign Secure can adapt to the unique needs of any organization.

Driving efficiency and building trust

CodeSign Secure’s latest updates are designed to address code-signing challenges in a complex environment. The platform helps organizations safeguard their software integrity and build trust with their users by providing versatility, enhancing security, and simplifying compliance.

“We understand the pressures development teams face,” added Riley Dickens. “With CodeSign Secure, we’re giving them the tools they need to confidently manage code-signing, so they can focus on delivering secure, high-quality software.”