Grip Security unveils SSPM solution to strengthen SaaS security posture

Grip Security has unveiled its SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) solution, which proactively identifies misconfigurations, enforces best practices and strengthens SaaS security posture against emerging risks. Unlike traditional SSPM products, Grip SSPM is built on a foundation of visibility and automation, enabling organizations to combine misconfiguration remediation and policy enforcement as part of a comprehensive security program that addresses SaaS security end-to-end. By consolidating SaaS security into a single platform, Grip SSPM streamlines operations, automates risk reduction and ensures continuous compliance.

“Monitoring and remediating SaaS configuration issues is critical to a modern SaaS security strategy. Grip’s approach ensures organizations solve more than misconfigurations and address the overall risks of SaaS adoption,” said Lior Yaari, CEO at Grip Security. “SaaS security has traditionally been complex, reactive, and difficult to scale because data and remediation involve multiple systems. We launched Grip SSPM to change that and make SaaS security proactive, automated and scalable.”

“Grip SSPM identifies misconfigurations and continuously monitors them to ensure compliance with our security policies,” said Troy Wilkinson, Fortune 500 CISO. “Built on a foundation of visibility and automation, it provides a complete view of our entire SaaS estate, allowing my team to proactively enforce security controls, streamline remediation and reduce risk without added complexity.”

Grip SSPM is part of Grip Security’s broader platform, designed to deliver comprehensive protection across the entire SaaS ecosystem. While SSPM provides deep visibility and misconfiguration management, it is strengthened by Grip’s powerful foundation of alerts, workflows and automation. By integrating continuous monitoring, automated remediation and compliance enforcement, Grip SSPM identifies not just SaaS misconfigurations but proactively mitigates SaaS risks and user security. This approach helps organizations streamline SaaS security operations, reduce their attack surface, and maintain compliance at scale, all while ensuring that security keeps pace with rapid SaaS adoption.

Key features of Grip SSPM