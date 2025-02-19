Edge Delta Security Data Pipelines mitigates security threats

Edge Delta announced its Security Data Pipelines. This solution empowers security teams to process, analyze, and act on security data faster and more efficiently than ever before.

By enabling real-time data processing and enrichment, Edge Delta’s Security Data Pipelines transform how organizations detect, respond to, and mitigate security threats across complex environments.

The Security Data Pipelines provide a foundational, scalable framework for standardizing, enriching, and streaming security data from a wide array of data sources — including network logs, endpoint data, and cloud environments — to any downstream destination. By delivering everything from raw data to enrichments to insights in real time, Edge Delta ensures that security teams can proactively identify threats, streamline incident response, and improve security posture across their entire infrastructure.

Key features of Edge Delta’s Security Data Pipelines include:

Real-time data processing : Instantly process, mask, hash, enrich, and standardize security data as it’s created, reducing latency and enabling faster detection of emerging threats.

: Instantly process, mask, hash, enrich, and standardize security data as it’s created, reducing latency and enabling faster detection of emerging threats. Automated threat detection : Automatically identify IOCs within your data and enable the organization to categorize threats in real time, giving security teams more time to act and respond.

: Automatically identify IOCs within your data and enable the organization to categorize threats in real time, giving security teams more time to act and respond. Strengthen protection: Enrich your security data in a variety of ways — including GeoIP enrichment, Threat Intel enrichment, Custom or Dynamic Lookup Tables, and more — to thwart threat actors and enhance security posture.

Enrich your security data in a variety of ways — including GeoIP enrichment, Threat Intel enrichment, Custom or Dynamic Lookup Tables, and more — to thwart threat actors and enhance security posture. Advanced security analytics : Leverage machine learning and advanced analytics to surface key insights and detect unknown unknowns and anomalies that traditional rule-based methods might miss.

: Leverage machine learning and advanced analytics to surface key insights and detect unknown unknowns and anomalies that traditional rule-based methods might miss. Foundation for control: Tier data across multiple downstream destinations, including top-tier SIEM vendors as well as archival storage. Route a copy of all raw data to secure and efficient object storage for rehydration, compliance, and long-term analysis.

Tier data across multiple downstream destinations, including top-tier SIEM vendors as well as archival storage. Route a copy of all raw data to secure and efficient object storage for rehydration, compliance, and long-term analysis. Scalable architecture: Easily scale to handle data from a wide range of sources, including millions of endpoints or billions of events per second, without compromising performance.

“As cyber threats continue to grow in both complexity and volume, organizations are increasingly looking for ways to stay ahead of attackers,” said Ozan Unlu, CEO at Edge Delta. “That all starts with a standardized data strategy. We built intelligent Security Data Pipelines to provide security teams with the foundation and the comprehensive set of tools they need to stay ahead of threats before they can cause harm, all while providing the control and scalability required to operate at petabyte scale.”

Edge Delta’s Security Data Pipelines are designed to be easily integrated into existing security infrastructures, making them ideal for enterprises and service providers who require real-time threat detection and operational efficiency.