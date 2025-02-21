New infosec products of the week: February 21, 2025

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from 1Password, Fortinet, Pangea, Privacera, and Veeam Software.

Fortinet enhances FortiAnalyzer to deliver accelerated threat hunting and incident response

FortiAnalyzer offers a streamlined entry point to scale an organization’s security operations center (SOC), providing broad coverage for both on-premises and cloud environments from a single platform. With ready-to-deploy capabilities that deliver complete control with centralized visibility, advanced threat detection, and automated incident response, organizations increase their agility and ability to expand SecOps coverage and use cases without adding complexity.

1Password helps MSPs boost security and streamline their operations

1Password introduced 1Password Enterprise Password Manager – MSP Edition, a dedicated solution that transforms how MSPs safeguard client data and helps them confront complex threat environments. With features tailored to MSPs’ unique needs, this comprehensive solution strengthens client security posture and boosts productivity, all while enabling MSPs to scale their operations efficiently and maximize profitability.

Privacera enables enterprises to identify, assess, and remediate AI-related risks

Privacera announced significant updates to its AI Governance (PAIG) platform, reinforcing its commitment to AI risk management and compliance. These additions align PAIG to the existing National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) AI Risk Management Framework, offering a comprehensive, structured approach designed to improve trustworthiness in AI technologies while promoting innovation and mitigating risks.

Veeam brings recovery orchestrator to Microsoft Hyper-V customers

Veeam Software announced it’s bringing recovery orchestrator to Microsoft Hyper-V customers as part of the Veeam Data Platform. Veeam Recovery Orchestrator simplifies and automates the disaster recovery planning, testing, and execution process. It allows organizations to create, manage, and test disaster recovery plans in a streamlined manner, ensuring effective recovery of their data when an outage or disaster strikes.

Pangea introduces AI guardrails to secure AI applications

Pangea announced AI Guard and Prompt Guard to secure AI, defending against threats like prompt injection and sensitive information disclosure. Pangea AI Guard prevents sensitive data leakage and blocks malicious and unwanted content like profanity, self harm, and violence. Pangea Prompt Guard analyzes user and system prompts to block jailbreak attempts and organizational limit violations.