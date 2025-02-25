Cybersecurity jobs available right now: February 25, 2025

Application Security Engineer

Binance | UAE | Remote – View job details

As a Application Security Engineer, you will enhance and maintain the security postures of Binance’s affiliates specializing in DeFi and Web3. Serve as the first responder for security issues identified through penetration tests, bug bounty programs, and assessments. Analyze penetration test findings and implement code-level solutions to resolve vulnerabilities.

Application Security Engineer

TheFork | France | On-site – View job details

As an Application Security Engineer, you will scan TheFork’s web applications for vulnerabilities and ensure they are fixed. You will research new security threats, vulnerabilities, and exploit techniques, respond to new security threats, and help implement new requirements.

Application Security DevOps Engineer

Twixor | India | On-site – View job details

As an Application Security DevOps Engineer, you will Implement and oversee application security measures to protect our software and infrastructure. Conduct regular security assessments and vulnerability testing. Develop and maintain secure coding practices and standards. Design, implement, and maintain secure CI/CD pipelines. Perform threat modeling and risk assessments. Monitor and respond to security incidents.







I have read and agree to the terms & conditions Leave this field empty if you're human:

CISO

Innoviz Technologies | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a CISO, you will develop and implement an organizational information security strategy to supports the company’s objectives and business requirements. Oversee and maintain the company’s information security framework, ensuring protection for sensitive data and critical systems. Identify and manage cyber risks, maintain & establish procedures and standards, coordinate responses to cyber incidents, and ensure compliance with international information security regulations and standards.

Compliance Manager

Upvest | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a Compliance Manager, you will conduct thorough risk assessments to identify, evaluate, and mitigate compliance risks associated with the company’s securities services. Ensure that compliance controls are robust, scalable, and adaptable to both, changing regulatory requirements and a fast growing company. Lead or participate in internal and external audits of the compliance governance framework.

Cyber Security Specialist

Vix Technology | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Specialist, you will be responsible for vulnerability management, security requirements analysis and development, including design and implementation. Security incident forensics and post mortem. Support the security certification and accreditation process.

Defensive Cyber Operations Engineering Intern

Okta | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Defensive Cyber Operations Engineering Intern, you will research threats and understand how systems can be attacked and defended. Develop custom detections using data analysis, creative thinking and lateral problem solving. Investigate and respond to anomalies using hypothesis driven problem solving. Develop and maintain custom tools to automate detection and response capabilities.

Head of Application Security

Adani Enterprises | India | On-site – View job details

As a Head of Application Security, you will develop and lead the implementation of an application security strategy aligned with the organization’s overall security objectives and business goals. Provide strategic direction and oversight for all aspects of application security, including policy & procedure development and information risk management.

Information Security Analyst

QLogitek | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Analyst, you will perform thorough and methodical penetration testing on web applications, network infrastructures, and other systems to identify security vulnerabilities with automated tools and manual assessments. Evaluate and assess potential security risks related to new and existing systems and technologies.

Information Security Officer

Transport Infrastructure Ireland | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Officer, you will develop information security strategies, policies, controls and cyber incident response planning. Develop and manage enterprise-wide cyber security assurance programs covering both TIIs owned systems and infrastructure and services and solutions provided by third parties. Review investigations after breaches or incidents, including impact analysis and recommendations for avoiding similar vulnerabilities.

Insider Threat Analyst

SpaceX | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Insider Threat Analyst, you will conduct comprehensive investigations and analysis in support of the insider threat mission. Triage anomalous event data associated with indicators of data exfiltration, data destruction and other key indicators of concern. Utilize network monitoring, data analytic, and other tools (UEBA/SEIM/DLP) to identify anomalous activity, initiate investigations and decipher underlying trends.

Penetration Tester

Malleum | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will conduct web, network, mobile, and API penetration tests to identify vulnerabilities. Support team assessments, simulating real-world attack scenarios. Develop and execute custom exploits, scripts, and attack chains. Conduct source code reviews for security weaknesses in applications. Assess cloud security in AWS, Azure, and GCP, as well as containerized environments like Docker and Kubernetes.

Product Security Engineer

Sigma | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Product Security Engineer, you will conduct offensive security activities including red teaming, blackbox penetration testing, and vulnerability research and improve defensive blue team capabilities. Perform comprehensive penetration testing on SaaS applications, and cloud infrastructure.

Security Engineer – Offensive Security

TikTok | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Security Engineer – Offensive Security, you will Cconduct vulnerability research of the most critical systems of core product ecosystems such as TikTok, TikTok LIVE, Lemon8, and others. Perform variant analysis of vulnerabilities, identify underlying patterns, and design mitigations that could address whole classes of attack vectors.

Security Incident Response Analyst

INTEGRIS Health | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Incident Response Analyst, you will respond to computer security incidents according to INTEGRIS Health’s computer security incident response policy and procedures. Validate and maintain incident response plans and processes to address potential threats. Compile and analyze data for management reporting and metrics.

Senior Engineer – Security

KATIM | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Engineer – Security, you will contribute to develop and implement robust security architectures for KATIM’s systems and applications, ensuring alignment with industry best practices and regulatory requirements. Oversee and, when necessary, contribute to the configuration and operation of a comprehensive suite of security tools and technologies, including firewalls, IDS/IPS, WAF, proxies, email security, DLP, IRM/DRM, ATP, network infrastructure, and endpoint protection solutions.

Senior Information Security Governance and Risk Analyst

Ramsay Health Care | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Information Security Governance and Risk Analyst, you will conduct security assessments and identify cyber security threats across Ramsay Australia. Specify security controls to improve security posture. Monitor compliance with industry standards and best practice. Work with relevant stakeholders to ensure the proper handling of sensitive data and information.

Senior IT Security Specialist

Röchling Automotive | Italy | On-site – View job details

As a Senior IT Security Specialist, you will develop, implement and keep updated security policies, protocols, and procedures. Conduct regular security audits and risk assessments, also travelling across the different RA locations if necessary. Respond to security breaches and lead the investigations and mitigations.

Senior Network Security Engineer

Fortinet | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Network Security Engineer, you will manage and maintain multi-protocol datacenter and backbone networks. Define, and develop optimized network monitoring systems. Design and deploy new network architectures. Develop automated methods to mitigate and remediate network events. Analyze data to diagnose and identify root causes to network issues.

Senior Technical Program Manager, AppSec AI

Amazon | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Technical Program Manager, AppSec AI, you will Develop and execute strategies and roadmaps to strengthen AI application security. Lead efforts to identify and mitigate AI security risks across Amazon and partner teams. Prepare data-driven KPIs for the program and present business reviews to senior management.

Senior Technical Threat Researcher

Sekoia.io | France | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Technical Threat Researcher, you will conduct technical investigations leading to the discovery and analysis of malicious code and attack infrastructures associated with known or unknown clusters of activity. You will analyze malicious code targeting different operating systems and create detection rules, particularly using YARA, Sigma, and Suricata tools.

Specialist – Network Security

Eaton | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Specialist – Network Security, you will monitor technology, platform, and systems to ensure required performance, availability, and capacity. Identify and eliminate gaps in monitoring and potential impact on service delivery. Configure, deploy and maintain new hardware-based and software-based security tools that provide network and endpoint security.