F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform simplifies management for IT and security teams

F5 introduced the F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform, an Application Delivery Controller (ADC) solution that fully converges high-performance load balancing and traffic management with app and API security capabilities into a single platform.

With this platform, F5 is delivering on the promise of a new generation of ADCs—ADC 3.0—purpose-built to meet the demands of modern and AI-powered applications.

“AI is accelerating innovation, but also intensifying the high costs, crushing complexity, and escalating cyber risks that have IT and security teams in crisis,” said François Locoh-Donou, President and CEO of F5. “F5 stands alone in its ability to address the challenges of hybrid multicloud architectures. The F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform represents a giant leap forward for organizations, enabling them to overcome complexity and unlock the full potential of AI.”

F5’s upcoming 2025 State of Application Strategy Report found that 96% of organizations are deploying AI models. F5 further estimates that, within three years, 80% of all apps will be AI enabled. AI is here, but most enterprises are ill-equipped to handle the massive amounts of data, complex traffic patterns, and new attack vectors that are inherent in AI applications.

The F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform has been built to address these challenges and is the most complete ADC offering for enterprises operating hybrid multicloud infrastructures. It delivers:

Complete delivery and security for every app in a single platform that simplifies management for IT and security teams.

in a single platform that simplifies management for IT and security teams. Deployment anywhere in any form factor to run seamlessly across today’s diverse IT environments.

to run seamlessly across today’s diverse IT environments. Single policy, unified management across all locations to reduce complexity and improve efficiency.

across all locations to reduce complexity and improve efficiency. Rich analytics and insights that are relevant and actionable to improve performance and strengthen the security of today’s complex applications.

that are relevant and actionable to improve performance and strengthen the security of today’s complex applications. Fully programmable data planes thatenable automated deployment and custom functionality so organizations can effectively adapt to changing needs.

thatenable automated deployment and custom functionality so organizations can effectively adapt to changing needs. Full lifecycle automation that allows teams to focus on delivering innovation and stop drowning in maintenance tasks.

The platform is API-driven and enables consistent policies for every app, in every environment, across all form factors. The product of years of investment and innovation, the F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform operates seamlessly across high-performance hardware in on-premises data centers, next-generation software in virtualized and hybrid environments, and SaaS for cloud-native environments.

The F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform converges what are currently point solutions to address critical needs such as high-performance load balancing, multicloud networking, full web app and API security, and AI gateway capabilities.

“AI is driving innovation while exposing businesses to unprecedented levels of complexity and risk,” said Christopher Rodriguez, Research Director, Cybersecurity and Trust at IDC. “The convergence of application delivery and security capabilities will be indispensable for companies striving to stay ahead in this evolving landscape.”

Unveiling New Platform Solutions and Innovation

F5 also announced several new solutions and capabilities as part of a commitment to continued innovation in the F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform. These solutions enable F5 customers to leverage the power of AI to reduce complexity, simplify operations, and strengthen security postures for every app. These innovations include: