Immuta AI and Copilot enhance data governance at scale

Immuta announced Immuta AI, a new foundational layer within the Immuta Platform, designed to infuse AI across the platform to enhance data governance at scale – including seamless integration with Immuta’s Data Marketplace to further streamline access to governed data.

As the first capability within Immuta AI, the company is also introducing Immuta Copilot, an AI-powered policy creation and automation tool that helps data governance teams streamline governance and accelerate secure data access.

Infusing AI across the platform, Immuta AI empowers data governors and consumers with new capabilities that scale data governance operations, eliminate the associated tedious manual tasks, and accelerate time-to-insight across enterprises. By leveraging Immuta’s Data Marketplace, organizations can seamlessly integrate AI-driven policy enforcement with governed data discovery and provisioning. With this release, Immuta is the first company to provide an AI copilot that supports the end-to-end role of data governors from global policy creation to data access request approvals.

The rise of AI is transforming how data is accessed and used – not just by humans, but by non-human identities acting on their behalf. These autonomous systems request and process data at machine speed, exponentially increasing the volume and velocity of access demands. If data governance teams can’t scale to match this surge, everyone from the CEO to the individual contributor will be unable to get access to the data they need in the timeframe they demand, and organizations will hit a breaking point. This hinders innovation, slowing down data-driven initiatives, and increasing the risk of security breaches and compliance violations.

“The future of AI isn’t just about better models – it’s about better data governance. As enterprises scale AI adoption, now is the time to rethink how data is accessed, shared, and controlled,” said Matthew Carroll, CEO at Immuta. “Traditional, ticket-based systems are already struggling to keep up, creating choke points that slow innovation and increase compliance risk. Soon, AI agents will act on behalf of human users, drastically multiplying access requests – far beyond what manual processes can handle. Governance must shift to dynamic, policy-driven automation that removes toil and scales enforcement at machine speed. This won’t replace governance teams – it will free them from tedious approvals so they can focus on strategy and oversight. With Immuta AI and Immuta Copilot, we’re laying the foundation for AI-powered governance that eliminates friction and meets the demands of AI-driven enterprises.”

A key piece in the Immuta AI layer, Immuta Copilot makes data policy creation faster and more accessible. Users—both technical and non-technical—can instantly generate data access policies from natural language prompts. This expands the pool of policy authors, and allows governance teams to scale policy enforcement efficiently within a federated data architecture.

“AI needs secure, trusted data to be effective, but enterprises also need AI-powered governance to scale policy enforcement and remove friction,” said Sanjeev Mohan of analyst firm SanjMo. “As we move further into the AI era, Immuta is ensuring enterprises can unlock the full potential of their data.”

Immuta AI draws on Immuta’s unique position at the intersection of data access governance and provisioning, enabling enterprises to enforce policies and control access across cloud data platforms, databases, storage systems, and business intelligence tools. Through its deep integration with Immuta’s Data Marketplace, organizations can enhance AI-driven policy enforcement while ensuring governed data products are easily discoverable and accessible.

By incorporating internally and externally generated metadata, identity metadata, and behavioral access metadata, Immuta AI delivers a complete view of how data is accessed, used, and secured. End-to-end visibility enables Immuta AI to make intelligent decisions about data access, going beyond simple rule-based systems. This allows customers to intelligently anticipate needs, proactively address risks, and truly scale data governance in the age of AI.

Currently available for private preview, Immuta Copilot is the first capability within the Immuta AI layer. In the coming months, Immuta will also release three additional capabilities designed to address the scale and speed of modern data access and governance requirements: