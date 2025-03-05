Omega Systems’ Enterprise Password Management solution reduces the risk of cyberattacks

Omega Systems has expanded its cybersecurity offerings with the addition of a new Enterprise Password Management solution to help companies minimize the risk of password-related cyberattacks.

Omega’s fully managed password solution is the latest addition to the company’s managed security service portfolio, which is designed to help businesses counter dangerous threat landscape.

“Businesses are facing security threats at every turn, but credential theft remains one of the most dangerous and prolific attack vectors for hackers today,” said Ben Tercha, Chief Operating Officer at Omega Systems.

“Corporate passwords saved in public domains or tied to personal accounts present an enormous risk for companies from a risk management and compliance perspective. Implementing an enterprise-wide password management solution is both a robust and cost-effective opportunity for companies to help mitigate the serious potential of a credential-driven data breach,” added Tercha.

Password managers, along with security practices such as multi-factor authentication, are considered some of the most cost-effective yet impactful cybersecurity controls a business can implement to help safeguard its sensitive data. Omega Systems’ Enterprise Password Management solution offers several key benefits, including:

Reduces the risk of cyberattacks by safely storing and sharing passwords or generating encrypted one-time passwords (OTPs).

by safely storing and sharing passwords or generating encrypted one-time passwords (OTPs). Improves remote work password security with device syncing and multi-browser compatibility.

with device syncing and multi-browser compatibility. Boosts employee productivity by reducing forgotten credentials and “reset password” requests through instant access to passwords on desktop, mobile applications, and all major browsers.

by reducing forgotten credentials and “reset password” requests through instant access to passwords on desktop, mobile applications, and all major browsers. Showcases security-focused best practices to boards, investors, regulators, and cyber insurance providers.

This product enhancement further strengthens Omega Systems’ already robust managed security portfolio, which features endpoint security, comprehensive managed detection & response (MDR), and strategic vCISO consulting – all aimed at providing customers with enhanced protection across all layers of their attack surface, from the limitless perimeter and network to corporate endpoints and end users.