Armis acquires OTORIO to strenghten OT and IoT security

Armis has acquired OTORIO, a provider of OT/ ICS cyber security solutions. This accelerates Armis’ roll out of an on premise version of its Cyber Exposure Management platform, Armis Centrix and cements its leadership in cyber physical systems (CPS) security.

Armis will fully integrate OTORIO’s Titan platform into Armis Centrix, delivering a single, comprehensive solution for critical infrastructure, manufacturing and industrial environments:

Armis Centrix for OT/IoT Security (On-Prem) ensures robust, localised protection for air-gapped or sequestered operational environments.

Armis Centrix for OT/IoT Security (Cloud) delivers real-time visibility, threat detection, and continuous monitoring (CTEM) at scale for highly distributed, connected environments.

This unified approach empowers organisations with a forward compatible OT/CPS security solution, safeguarding operational resilience while delivering security & compliance for the most targeted and sensitive environments globally.

“The OTORIO team provides deep domain technical expertise, attack path mapping, an on- premises architecture that will further expand the Armis Centrix platform, bringing us an on-premises version and allows us to offer a hybrid version for customers for the most complex and critical environments,” said Yevgeny Dibrov, CEO, Armis. “We are seeing unprecedented demand across all industries but for some specific verticals like oil and gas, energy and manufacturing, customers require a hybrid environment for protection. Allowing us to deliver more Zero Trust access and protection through a further simplified access to their OT/ ICS / NERC SIP environments. Allowing new and existing customers the ability to further utilise our award-winning OT security capabilities, across their entire organisations thus safeguarding their total operational environment and threat landscape.

Armis has a proven history of seamlessly integrating acquisitions into its Armis Centrix platform and transforming acquired technologies into substantial revenue drivers. Following the acquisitions of Silk Security and CTCI, Armis has achieved an exceptional 2000% increase in related revenues, demonstrating its ability to maximise value and accelerate growth.

Together, Armis’ combined solution will bridge the gap between on-premises and cloud-based protections, offering unified oversight. By providing deep visibility and context across all managed and unmanaged devices across the entire environment Armis’ new CPS enhancements will:

On premise : greater customisation and data independence, providing higher levels of local ICS security, with complete control over CPS infrastructure and industrial operating environment.

: greater customisation and data independence, providing higher levels of local ICS security, with complete control over CPS infrastructure and industrial operating environment. Secure remote access (SRA) : Enforce MFA, SSO, and access policies on all users, devices, workloads, applications, and data across all cloud, datacenter, and cyber-physical infrastructure.

: Enforce MFA, SSO, and access policies on all users, devices, workloads, applications, and data across all cloud, datacenter, and cyber-physical infrastructure. Attack path mapping : A powerful tool bridging between pen testing and red team simulated attacks. APM goes beyond conventional scanning and pen testing services to allow you to align your OT / ICS / CPS defenses before a directed attack.

: A powerful tool bridging between pen testing and red team simulated attacks. APM goes beyond conventional scanning and pen testing services to allow you to align your OT / ICS / CPS defenses before a directed attack. Industry-specific expertise in – OTORIO’s deep OT domain knowledge in sectors such as Energy, Smart Cities and Utilities complements Armis’ cross-sector experience in manufacturing, transportation and automotive ensuring tailored solutions for any organisation within whatever requirements they need.

– OTORIO’s deep OT domain knowledge in sectors such as Energy, Smart Cities and Utilities complements Armis’ cross-sector experience in manufacturing, transportation and automotive ensuring tailored solutions for any organisation within whatever requirements they need. Compliance leadership – Addresses the most stringent regulatory and Security frameworks, giving organisations peace of mind in audits and operations.

“Armis has rapidly become the leading provider of cyber exposure management and has built a best in industry cloud SaaS platform that provides unmatched visibility, security, and risk management to enterprises across all industries,” said Daniel Bren, CEO of OTORIO. “I am thrilled for our team to be joining Armis at this time and to leverage our deep domain operational context in ICS/CPS environments and help customers achieve complete resiliency and compliant business operations.”

This acquisition will accelerate the roll out of an on-premises version of Armis Centrix the cloud-based cyber exposure management platform, expanding its OT/ICS/CPS capabilities and offering a unique on-premises security solution for organisations or segments of an organisation’s environment that are air-gapped or sequestered from online access.

In October 2024, Armis announced a new $200 million funding round which has enabled Armis to rapidly advance and scale its advancements of its OT/ICS solution and complete its vision and roadmap in line with customer demand.