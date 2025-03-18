Cybersecurity jobs available right now: March 18, 2025

Application Security Expert

monday.com | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As an Application Security Expert, you will provide guidance on security best practices and compliance, and undertake security testing. Develop security testing plans and integrate them into the software development lifecycle. Perform and oversee security testing and manage remediation of identified vulnerabilities.

Application Security Analyst II, Information Security

First National Financial | Canada | On-site

As an Application Security Analyst II, Information Security, you will analyze and document processes, policies, controls, and standards to ensure compliance with security frameworks and regulations. You will also assess technical and architectural issues from a security perspective, provide recommendations, and conduct security reviews throughout all phases of software development.

CISO

Entravision | USA | On-site

As a CISO, you will develop and implement a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy aligned with the organization’s goals and objectives. Identify, assess, and prioritize cybersecurity risks to the organization’s information systems, networks, and data. Develop and maintain an incident response plan to effectively respond to cybersecurity incidents and breaches.







Cryptographic Key Operations Lead, Vice President

State Street | Ireland | On-site

As a Cryptographic Key Operations Lead, Vice President, oversee the daily operations and security of cryptographic key management, ensuring compliance with financial industry regulations. Monitor and respond to key management incidents, such as key compromise, expiration, or policy violations, ensuring timely remediation and risk mitigation.

Cyber Security Architect

MAIRE | Italy | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Architect, you will define and integrate security frameworks in both cloud and on-premise environments, ensuring system resilience. Lead CTI and digital forensics strategies to prevent and respond to advanced threats. Define risk assessment models and cyber resilience strategies for enterprise environments.

Cyber Security Engineer

METEOR | Malaysia | On-site

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will be responsible for application security, cybersecurity, network security, information security, and vulnerability assessment.

Cyber Security Lead

Dotsquares | India | On-site

As a Cyber Security Lead, you will conduct thorough penetration tests on applications, systems, and networks to identify vulnerabilities. Develop and execute hands-on DevSecOps programs, including penetration testing, automation, static/dynamic code analysis, threat modeling, and developer training. Conduct secure design reviews and contribute to threat modeling exercises.

Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst

State of Utah | USA | On-site

As a Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will assess and analyze cyber threats and vulnerabilities and disseminate intelligence reports to stakeholders. Assist law enforcement with network analysis and criminal investigations. Ensure the integrity and protection of networks, systems, and applications through cyber threat and network monitoring, performing on-demand vulnerability assessments, and investigations and reporting of incidents.

Cybersecurity Engineer

SkyElectric | Pakistan | On-site

As a Cybersecurity Engineer, you will design and integrate advanced security features such as secure boot, secure over-the-air (OTA) firmware updates, and hardware-based security mechanisms. You will also implement robust authentication and authorization mechanisms to secure cloud access and protect sensitive data in transit, as well as conduct comprehensive threat modeling and risk assessments for embedded systems, cloud interfaces, and mobile apps to identify vulnerabilities and recommend mitigation strategies.

Data Protection Officer

Victorian Plumbing | United Kingdom | On-site

As a Data Protection Officer, you will oversee and implement data protection strategy, ensuring compliance with UK GDPR, DPA 2018, and other relevant regulations. Conduct regular data protection audits and risk assessments to identify and mitigate potential threats to customers’ data.

Detection Engineer

Eye Security | Germany | On-site

As a Detection Engineer, you will be responsible for developing, implementing, and maintaining detection mechanisms to identify and respond to security threats and optimize the already existing detection flows. Conduct thorough analysis of security incidents and provide detailed reports.

Head of Cyber Security

BlueSnap | Israel | Hybrid

As a Head of Cyber Security, you will coordinate the development of BlueSnap information security policies, standards and procedures and manage the information security function in accordance with these policies and guidelines. Develop and implement an ongoing risk assessment program targeting information security and privacy matters.

Information Security Analyst

Wolters Kluwer | France | On-site

As an Information Security Analyst, you will improve the SSDLC practices across Wolters Kluwer’s software, especially to prevent the introduction of vulnerabilities or weaknesses. Carry out regular operational security checks and reviews. Support and monitor the secure deployment and hardening of applications and associated systems. Monitor the vulnerabilities in products, systems, and networks.

Lead Product Security Engineer

Tricentis | Ireland | On-site

As a Lead Product Security Engineer, you will drive security roadmap for SSDLC adoption across product portfolio, implementing security practices in alignment with DevSecOps principles. Establish guidelines and architectural principles based on industry best practices for both cloud-native and on-premise solutions.

Manager, Cybersecurity with Data security, Security AI, DLP

NielsenIQ | India | On-site

As a Manager, Cybersecurity with Data security, Security AI, DLP, you will lead the design, implementation, and management of data security solutions, including but not limited to DLP, CASB, database security, and DSPM. Oversee the security of data used in AI applications, ensuring robust protection measures are in place. Build, configure, and maintain cybersecurity tools across multiple domains, ensuring optimal performance and security.

Security Engineer

Yokoy | Germany | Hybrid

As a Security Engineer, you will develop and implement security strategies, standards, and practices to safeguard company’s SaaS applications and infrastructure. Design and implement security controls and technologies, such as firewalls, encryption, and intrusion detection/prevention systems. Conduct risk assessments and provide recommendations for mitigating identified risks.

Security Engineer

Altares – Dun and Bradstreet | France | On-site

As a Security Engineer, you will define secure coding standards, conduct code reviews, and monitor application security testing (SAST/DAST). Automate security checks within CI/CD pipelines, manage container security, and ensure product releases meet security requirements. Track emerging threats, vulnerabilities, and exploits relevant to the company’s technology stack.

Security Operations Lead

General Pension and Social Security Authority | UAE | On-site

As a Security Operations Lead, you will lead the response to cybersecurity incidents, coordinating efforts between internal teams and external partners to resolve threats promptly. You will also oversee the implementation, configuration, and management of security tools and technologies, ensuring they are optimized for threat detection and response.

Security Privacy and Compliance Lead

Unobravo | Italy | Remote

As a Security Privacy and Compliance Lead, you will define and implement security and privacy best practices across Unobravo’s products and infrastructure. Identify and manage security risks, working proactively to mitigate potential threats. Lead security audits, monitor compliance efforts, and manage incident response and reporting.

Security Researcher

Morphisec | Israel | Hybrid

As a Security Researcher, you will investigate new and emerging cyber threats, attack techniques, and vulnerabilities.

Conduct threat analysis, malware research, and security assessments to improve detection and prevention capabilities.

Research adversary tactics to identify detection gaps and develop countermeasures.

Senior Applications Security Engineer

Risepoint | USA | Remote

As a Senior Applications Security Engineer, you will implement and maintain automated application vulnerability scanning tools, including SAST and DAST security testing solutions. Respond to application security incidents using industry-standard practices to identify, contain, and remediate vulnerabilities.

Senior Cybersecurity Engineer

Parsons Corporation | UAE | On-site

As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will design and implement comprehensive cybersecurity strategies and frameworks tailored to the specific needs of the railway/metro project, ensuring the protection of critical infrastructure, operations, and data. Lead cyber risk assessments, penetration testing, and vulnerability scanning to proactively address security weaknesses.

Threat Analyst 3

Sophos | Australia | Remote

As a Threat Analyst 3, you will conduct threat hunting to identify potential threats throughout the MDR customer base. Provide detection and response to security events and cyber-threats. Conduct security log management and monitoring. Obtain metrics for reporting on threat trends, intelligence analysis and situational awareness.