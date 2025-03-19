Protecting your iCloud data after Apple’s Advanced Data Protection removal in the UK

Advanced Data Protection (ADP) secures iCloud data with end-to-end encryption. This ensures that no one, not even Apple, can access the encrypted data, which remains secure even in the event of a cloud breach.

As of February 21, 2025, Apple removed ADP for customers in the UK after the government demanded backdoor access to user data. Although the motivations behind the UK government’s request for backdoor access to user data are national security and combating criminal activity, critics argue that these measures could compromise individual privacy.

Without ADP, certain iCloud data is no longer end-to-end encrypted, potentially exposing user information to unauthorized access, and it may only be a matter of time before threat actors attempt to capitalize on this.

The following types of iCloud data are no longer protected by Advanced Data Protection:

iCloud backups

Photos

Notes

While some data is no longer fully protected, Apple continues to secure other key types of user information with ADP:

iCloud Keychain: Passwords and sensitive data remain encrypted by default.

Health data: Information in the Health app, including medical records and activity data, stays encrypted.

iMessages: Messages sent via iMessage remain securely encrypted, ensuring privacy between users without access from Apple or third parties.

How to protect your data without Advanced Data Protection

While the loss of ADP may put certain data at risk, there are still steps you can take to protect your privacy.

Encrypt your device locally

Set strong passcodes: Make sure all your Apple devices are protected with a solid passcode. This step is vital to keep unauthorized users out, especially in case your device gets lost or stolen.

Activate FileVault on Macs: If you’re using a Mac, turn on FileVault to encrypt your startup disk. This guarantees that your files are locked behind strong encryption, even if someone gains access to your computer.

Use third-party encryption tools

Encrypt files before uploading: When uploading sensitive files to iCloud, consider using encryption tools.

Opt for secure messaging apps: If you have sensitive conversations, use secure messaging app like Signal, which offer end-to-end encryption for your chats.

Backup data locally

Create regular offline backups: It’s always a good idea to back up your data to external drives. This gives you more control over your personal information and makes sure you’re not relying solely on cloud storage.

Turn off iCloud backup: If you’re concerned about unencrypted data in the cloud, disable automatic iCloud backups. This helps keep your information under your control, preventing it from being stored in the cloud without encryption.

Adjusting iCloud settings for enhanced privacy

Regularly adjust your iCloud settings to limit data exposure and enhance your privacy.

Manage iCloud data syncing

Selective syncing: You don’t need to sync everything with iCloud. Take time to choose which apps and data you really need to store there. By syncing only the essentials, you limit the exposure of sensitive information.

Review app permissions: Periodically check the list of apps connected to iCloud. Adjust permissions to ensure only trusted apps can access your personal data.

Use ‘Hide My Email’

Create alias emails: This is a handy feature that lets you create random email addresses for online services, keeping your real email private. This protects your inbox from spam and reduces the chances of exposure when signing up for new accounts or services.

Stay updated to protect your data

Staying on top of the latest updates and best practices is the way to keep your data secure. Apple frequently updates its data protection policies and features. By staying up-to-date with these changes, you can better understand how your data is being managed and make informed decisions about your privacy settings.

One of the things you can do is participate in online communities and forums regarding security and privacy, where you can share experiences, learn from others, and stay ahead of potential security risks.

With certain iCloud data no longer protected by end-to-end encryption, UK users must adopt alternative strategies to maintain privacy and data security.