How to secure Notes on iOS and macOS

Apple allows you to lock your notes using your iPhone passcode or a separate password, ensuring your private information stays protected across all your Apple devices, including iOS and macOS.

Whether you’re using your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, here’s how to ensure your notes stay safe and accessible to you.

How to lock Notes on macOS

Set up a password

Open the Notes app on your Mac.

Go to Notes, then click Settings in the menu bar.

At the bottom, click Set Password. You can either use your Mac login password or create a custom password for locked notes.

Lock a Note

Once you’ve created a password, you can lock your notes.

Open the Notes app and select the note you want to lock.

Click the Lock button in the toolbar, then choose Lock Note.

If you haven’t set a password yet, you’ll be prompted to create one.

If you’ve already entered the password during this session of Notes, you won’t need to enter it again.

To unlock a note, select a locked note and enter your password.

To hide the content of a locked note, you can close your locked notes.

Open the Notes app on your Mac and select a locked note.

Click the Lock button and then choose Close All Locked Notes.

How to lock Notes on iOS

Beginning in iOS 16, there are two ways to lock your notes. You can either use your iPhone passcode to lock them, or set up a separate, unique password just for Notes.

Locking a note with a Separate Password:

Open the Notes app and select the note you want to lock.

Tap the More button (three dots), then choose Lock.

Follow the prompts to create a new password (you may also set a hint for recovery).

Tap Done to apply the lock.

Once unlocked, the note remains open, displaying a lock icon at the top. To conceal its contents, tap the lock icon.

By following these steps, you can ensure your notes stay private and secure across all your Apple devices.

