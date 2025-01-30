How to use Hide My Email to protect your inbox from spam

Hide My Email is a service that comes with iCloud+, Apple’s subscription-based service.

It allows users to generate one-time-use or reusable email addresses that forward messages to their personal inbox without ever revealing their actual email address. This means it can protect your real email from being shared on untrusted websites, stop unwanted emails, and keep your inbox private.

How does Hide My Email work?

When a person signs up for a service or makes an online purchase, Hide My Email generates a random, unique email address for them.

These unique email addresses forward messages to your real inbox, but you can use them as aliases. If you receive unwanted messages or spam, you can deactivate or delete the email address, keeping your real email safe.

These temporary email addresses are disconnected from your identity, so websites can’t track your behavior or personal details through your email.

The following steps are an example for iPhone users.

Open the Settings on your iPhone to get started, then choose iCloud from the list.

In the iCloud settings, scroll down to find the Hide My Email option.

Tap create new address to generate a random, unique email address. You can create multiple unique email addresses for different services.

Once the email address is created, copy the generated address and use it for online sign-ups, purchases, or other services. This will protect your real email from being shared with untrusted websites.

If you no longer want to use a generated email address, tap on the address you wish to deactivate or delete.

Hide My Email adds an extra layer of privacy to your online activities. By generating unique, disposable email addresses, it ensures your real email address remains hidden from websites, reducing the chances of spam, unwanted marketing emails, and even potential tracking.

You can also generate Hide My Email addresses directly in Safari and Mail wherever email addresses are required.

