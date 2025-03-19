Vanta strengthens collaboration between security and GRC teams

Vanta announced a series of new features and capabilities to help security and GRC teams seamlessly collaborate across their organization and extended network.

These releases—including team-based collaboration and granular user access, an integrated Vanta Exchange for vendor security reviews, enhanced audit capabilities and expanded security questionnaire automation—reduce manual processes and enable companies to manage trust as a team.

With 65% of businesses reporting that customers, investors and suppliers increasingly require proof of compliance, maintaining a strong security posture is essential for growth and unlocking new market entry. Vanta’s new features simplify delegation, improve contextual communication and ensure accountability, allowing security and GRC teams to leverage their network of employees, vendors, auditors and customers to maintain continuous compliance.

“Security teams shouldn’t have to spend their time chasing down tasks, navigating scattered communication or managing complex workflows just to achieve compliance,” said Jeremy Epling, CPO, Vanta. “By improving collaboration and automating key processes, Vanta allows teams to shift their focus from manual, time-consuming work to what truly matters—building and maintaining trust.”

Teams and granular user access for streamlined internal collaboration

Vanta now provides teams and granular user access capabilities, allowing scaling security and GRC teams to add collaborators with customized access to specific tasks within the platform. Teams and granular user access makes it easier for organizations to delegate security tasks while maintaining least privilege access, improving coordination across departments without compromising security.

Customers can create teams in Vanta to represent key departments—such as engineering, legal or HR—and assign them as owners, ensuring clear task ownership and more efficient workflows. Teams can also set their own notification preferences via email, Slack or Microsoft Teams, to receive alerts through their preferred communication channel.

Vanta exchange for faster vendor security reviews

Coming in April 2025, the Vanta Exchange simplifies vendor security reviews by supporting direct collaboration between security teams and third-party vendors from evidence gathering to automated follow-ups.

Vanta Exchange allows users to track progress, manage requests and gain real-time visibility into vendor status, while vendors can easily fulfill security requests and manage tasks. By simplifying vendor security reviews, businesses can reduce bottlenecks and streamline compliance validation to unblock deals.

Enhanced audit tools improve the completeness and accuracy of audits

New audit collaboration enhancements help customers streamline the audit process, centralize audit management and collaborate with auditors in real-time while maintaining control over the data they disclose.

Auditors can now access test source data to validate what’s behind Vanta’s automated tests, and GRC and security teams can grant access to the test source data at any point in the audit process. Customers can also select their preferred auditor, even if they don’t work within the Vanta platform, by connecting their preferred tools via a REST API.

These new tools give customers and auditors even greater confidence in the completeness and accuracy of audits created with Vanta.

Expanded security questionnaire automation formats to demonstrate trust to customers

Available in May 2025, security and compliance teams can leverage Vanta’s Questionnaire Automation product to respond to web-based portal questionnaires, as well as DOCX and PDFs, to complete questionnaires more accurately and efficiently. By expanding to support additional questionnaire formats, Vanta reduces manual effort, improves accuracy and helps organizations accelerate the sales process.