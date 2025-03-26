Blumira introduces Microsoft 365 threat response feature

Blumira launched Microsoft 365 (M365) threat response feature to help organizations contain security threats faster by enabling direct user lockout and session revocation within M365, Azure and Entra environments.

The new threat response feature integrates seamlessly with M365 environments through Blumira’s integrations. Once connected, IT administrators can immediately disable user access to compromised accounts directly within Blumira’s platform, streamlining response workflows and reducing the risk of additional malicious activity.

“Security teams often face critical delays in threat containment, needing to switch between multiple applications to act on suspicious activity,” said Michael Kellar, VP of product at Blumira. “Our Microsoft 365 threat response feature empowers organizations to contain threats quicker and more efficiently directly within our security platform—so they can stay ahead of cyberattacks and keep their businesses safe.”

With this additional capability, Blumira customers can take immediate action against potential security threats by locking out users as soon as they detect a risk or critical event. The new M365 feature:

Allows for faster containment of attacks such as impossible travel logins, risky sign-ins, suspicious mailbox activity, authentication anomalies and hidden privilege escalations.

Reduces reliance on manual intervention, enabling organizations to strengthen their overall security posture while improving threat response times.

Delivers actionable insights and findings within the platform’s reporting interface.

Simplifies identity management, isolation and remediation, ensuring a more proactive approach to security threats.

“When a user is compromised, every second counts,” said Matt Timm, network operations center team lead at TR Computer Sales. “It brings peace of mind to us and to our clients that Blumira’s M365 Response can lock bad actors out in seconds, stopping them quicker than ever before.”

M365 threat response is now available to security professionals using Blumira’s SIEM+, XDR, and other plans featuring threat response capabilities.