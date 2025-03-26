SplxAI raises $7 million to provide security for agentic AI

SplxAI has closed $7 million in seed funding led by LAUNCHub Ventures with participation from Rain Capital, Inovo, Runtime Ventures, DNV Ventures and South Central Ventures.

LAUNCHub General Partner Stan Sirakov is also joining the SplxAI Board of Directors and former Brand Engagement Network CISO Sandy Dunn is joining the company as CISO to spearhead development of SplxAI’s GRC offering. The funding will accelerate the development and adoption of the SplxAI Platform, enabling organizations to secure their internal AI agents and customer-facing AI applications through automated security testing, dynamic remediation and continuous monitoring of AI systems.

“Our mission is to re-define how security leaders and AI practitioners test their AI applications and agentic workflows,” said Kristian Kamber, CEO at SplxAI. “Deploying AI agents at scale introduces significant complexity, creating potential vulnerabilities that only in-depth, continuous testing can uncover. With the rapid advancement of LLMs, manual testing is not feasible. SplxAI’s advanced platform is the only scalable solution for securing agentic AI, providing security leaders with the tools they need to confidently embrace AI.”

AI represents a new frontier in cybersecurity. With 33% of enterprise applications expected to incorporate agentic AI by 2028, the shift from simple LLM assistants to complex agentic AI workflows has introduced a new, poorly understood threat surface to the technology stack that organizations are struggling to manage.

Since the earliest days of Gen AI, the technology has been manipulated to trigger misbehavior and even cause security breaches that compromise internal data. Although many organizations provide real-time protection in the form of guardrails, these detectors are often poorly trained, and the security measures are subsequently either too permissive or overly restrictive.

The SplxAI Platform is advanced AI security platform on the market—built from day-one to address the unique security concerns posed by AI and LLM technologies. Working across a diverse range of modalities — including text, images and voice — SplxAI simulates sophisticated adversarial scenarios that mimic the tactics of highly skilled attackers.

By automatically detecting and mitigating potential attack vectors within an agent, SplxAI enables business leaders to accelerate their adoption of AI and confidently deploy agents without the concerns of prompt injections, off-topic responses or hallucinations. The SplxAI platform is built upon the most comprehensive attack database, continuously updated using SplxAI’s proprietary research engine to include the latest threats and vulnerabilities, empowering organizations to proactively secure their AI deployments and minimize risk.

“AI agents have the potential to re-define the business landscape, but as their adoption increases, so does the potential for abuse,” said Stan Sirakov, General Partner, LAUNCHub Ventures. “SplxAI is the only vendor with a plan for managing this risk at scale. We are proud to advance the state of agentic AI security through our investment in SplxAI. Their deep roots in red teaming and novel approach to automating AI security testing will be a critical enabler to the industry going forward.”

While some organizations opt for manual AI security testing or outsourcing to external service providers, these approaches are both costly and inefficient. With LLMs advancing so rapidly, manual risk evaluations are five times more expensive than automated solutions and take longer than is practical — putting defenders at a significant disadvantage.

SplxAI automates the AI security testing process and continuously monitors threat activity through log analysis — detecting and triaging threats for faster and more cost-effective risk management. By automating hundreds of the most advanced attack scenarios in real-time, SplxAI quickly identifies vulnerabilities within AI apps before an adversary exploits them — ensuring faster, secure, compliant and cost-effective development.

“Generative AI is disrupting everything including enterprise security. SplxAI is well-positioned to be a central player in the market,” said Dr. Chenxi Wang, Managing General Partner, Rain Capital. “Organizations recognize the benefits of investing in GenAI. However, the technology is still in its infancy. It’s critical that we use rigorous, automated red teaming to ensure the security and reliability of these systems. SplxAI has the expertise and technology to do this at scale. We are excited to invest in the SplxAI team to support their mission of securing the future of agentic AI.”

The SplxAI founding team consists of executives who have experience at Zscaler and Cisco. Its team also includes AI red teamers and researchers who have won capture the flag contests with Wiz and Black Hat. SplxAI recently announced the open source software tool – Agentic Radar – designed to map dependencies in agentic workflows, identify tools and components, and expose links with missing security measures (rails/filters) through static code analysis. SplxAI has experienced 127% quarter-over-quarter growth since launching the platform in August 2024. Named customers include KPMG, Infobip, Brand Engagement Network, and Glean.