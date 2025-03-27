Help Net Security
Help Net Security

Hottest cybersecurity open-source tools of the month: March 2025

This month’s roundup features exceptional open-source cybersecurity tools that are gaining attention for strengthening security across various environments.

Hetty: Open-source HTTP toolkit for security research

open-source cybersecurity tools 2025

Hetty is an open-source HTTP toolkit designed for security research, offering a free alternative to commercial tools like Burp Suite Pro.

Fix Inventory: Open-source cloud asset inventory tool

open-source cybersecurity tools 2025

Fix Inventory is an open-source tool for detecting compliance and security risks in cloud infrastructure accounts.

Commix: Open-source OS command injection exploitation tool

open-source cybersecurity tools 2025

Commix is an open-source penetration testing tool designed to automate the detection and exploitation of command injection vulnerabilities, streamlining security assessments for researchers and ethical hackers.

NetBird: Open-source network security

open-source cybersecurity tools 2025

NetBird is an open-source solution that integrates a configuration-free peer-to-peer private network with centralized access control, providing a single platform to build secure private networks for your organization or home.

Must read:

OPIS OPIS


More about

Featured news

Resources

Don't miss