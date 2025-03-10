Help Net Security
Help Net Security

Hetty: Open-source HTTP toolkit for security research

Hetty is an open-source HTTP toolkit designed for security research, offering a free alternative to commercial tools like Burp Suite Pro.

HTTP toolkit

Built with the needs of penetration testers, security professionals, and bug bounty hunters in mind, Hetty provides a set of features for HTTP interception, analysis, and manipulation.

Features

  • MITM HTTP proxy – Capture and inspect traffic with advanced logging and search capabilities.
  • HTTP client – Manually create, edit, and replay requests for detailed testing.
  • Request and response Interception – Modify, resend, or cancel traffic for in-depth analysis.
  • Scope management – Keep engagements organized by defining project boundaries.
  • Web-based interface – Intuitive, user-friendly UI for seamless workflow management.
  • Project-based storage – Store and manage research data efficiently within structured projects.

Hetty is available for free on GitHub.

Must read:

OPIS OPIS


More about

Featured news

Resources

Don't miss