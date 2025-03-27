Legit’s prevention dashboard helps security teams proactively stop vulnerabilities

Legit Security launched a new Legit AppSec risk prevention dashboard. The new dashboard helps reduce the time, costs, and effort of fixing vulnerabilities by preventing issues in the first place.

Legit’s prevention dashboard allows companies to go beyond “shift left” by stopping issues from making their way into software releases. This positions companies to more quickly bring new software capabilities and products to market by reducing time developers spend on later-stage vulnerability remediation.

Getting ahead of vulnerability overload: Stop them in the first place

Software is now written, often assisted by AI, at an unprecedented pace, and despite best efforts, security slows down the software development process. Further exacerbating the challenges, software engineering teams that lack practices like code review, threat modeling, or security training, or that don’t scan for vulnerabilities during the development stages.

The impact to an organization’s bottom line is significant, as fixing issues post deployment is expensive and time consuming, and the cadence of delivering software, which is the competitive edge for the business, slows. Legit’s risk prevention dashboard helps teams identify missing guardrails, analyze which preventive guardrails will have the greatest security impact, build secure development policies, and identify vulnerabilities faster.

Identify missing guardrails where it matters

The Legit ASPM platform offers insights security teams need to identify missing guardrails in a pipeline, such as lack of a SAST sensor in the SDLC. Legit can further pinpoint and visualize prevention gaps associated within high-priority code and predict how many vulnerabilities will be averted via preventive controls. Organizations can correlate the absence of guardrails in teams or apps that create a large stream of critical vulnerabilities, track the number of prevented vulnerabilities, and measure time and money saved.

Build secure development practices

Additionally, Legit helps teams build secure development practices and hold teams accountable to them with a gamified score and automations. This helps development teams embrace best practices, deliver compliant software, and produce more secure software from the start.

Quickly address most high-risk issues

By leveraging Legit’s AI-driven prevention insights, security teams can speed the process of identifying vulnerabilities that are critical to the business, enabling development teams to quickly address what matters most. Legit ASPM leverages AI to automatically discover and analyze prevention workflows, and track both effectiveness and gaps.

Legit’s prevention dashboard comes on the heels of two other ASPM platform releases, including root cause remediation, empowering organizations to reduce AppSec risk by fixing issues at the true source of the problem, and Legit context, which connects previously disparate data points so that organizations can understand and fix issues creating the most business risk.

“With our newest dashboard, we are not only helping our customers remediate the vulnerabilities they find but also stop them from happening in the first place,” said Liav Caspi, CTO, Legit Security. “Developers are not security experts, nor should they be. Instead, companies need to equip developers with the right tools and information to prevent issues in apps before they are merged or deployed. With our latest releases, we are combining all three components of our find-fix-prevent approach: helping teams quickly identify critical risk, remediate at the core, and now also prevent new risk from ever happening.”

With Legit’s newest dashboard, organizations can identify where they are “bleeding” vulnerabilities that are detected after the fact, know where introducing a shift-left guardrail has the greatest impact, and apply them to developer workflows to mitigate risks and improve developer productivity.