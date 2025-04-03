1touch.io helps organizations safeguard sensitive data

1touch.io launched the next-generation Enterprise Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) platform, a solution designed specifically for hybrid, multi-cloud, on-premises, and mainframe environments.

By integrating continuous data discovery, real-time access intelligence, AI-powered risk prioritization, and policy-driven orchestration into a unified platform, 1touch.io delivers business value to organizations by reducing security risks, optimizing compliance operations, and enabling digital transformation at scale.

Traditional DSPM tools rely on periodic snapshots and limited datasets, leaving security teams overwhelmed and organizations dangerously exposed. 1touch.io closes these critical gaps by continuously discovering, monitoring, and governing sensitive data wherever it resides, providing contextual intelligence so organizations can prioritize threats and strengthen their security and privacy outcomes.

“Our customers operate in high-stakes environments where attackers continuously evolve their tactics and a new multi-dimensional approach is required,” said Ashish Gupta, CEO and President of 1touch.io. “Much like AI-driven advancements have revolutionized search, our DSPM solution modernizes data protection by delivering continuous risk discovery, orchestrated security actions, and contextual insights—helping organizations safeguard sensitive data while driving measurable business impact.”

These capabilities are becoming increasingly important to customers as they scramble to safely unlock the value of their data, get total visibility of their data landscape to effectively transform their digital footprint, or carefully segment the sensitive data from entering into LLM pipelines.

Addressing critical business challenges

1touch.io ushers in a new era of enterprise data security by:

Reducing security incidents by up to 60% : Continuous, automated discovery and monitoring eliminate data exposure gaps, reducing breach risks that cost businesses an average of $4.88 million per incident.

: Continuous, automated discovery and monitoring eliminate data exposure gaps, reducing breach risks that cost businesses an average of $4.88 million per incident. Accelerating compliance and audit readiness : Enterprises report up to 80% faster audit preparation, streamlining regulatory reporting and reducing costly manual efforts.

: Enterprises report up to 80% faster audit preparation, streamlining regulatory reporting and reducing costly manual efforts. Enhancing operational efficiency: AI-driven risk prioritization reduces alert fatigue, enabling security teams to cut response times by over 70% and focus resources on genuine threats.

Unlocking enterprise-wide value

Effective data security requires accurate visibility and contextual insights. Without clear understanding of sensitive data locations, access patterns, and usage, organizations remain exposed and reactive. 1touch.io resolves these issues by providing five critical security and compliance capabilities that translate into tangible business benefits:

Multi-Dimensional contextual data graph: A real-time engine that shows every data flow, who’s involved, and where risks hide based on business context. It dynamically adapts to different use cases so security, compliance, governance, and privacy teams each get the intelligence they need in the context of their workflows.

Continuous, accurate discovery: Real-time, continuous identification and classification of structured and unstructured sensitive data—whether in-motion or at-rest—with industry-leading 98.6% accuracy.

Comprehensive hybrid coverage: Unified visibility and governance across every data environment—including cloud, multi-cloud, on-premises, and mainframes—eliminates security blind spots.

Real-time access intelligence: Instant visibility into user identities, permissions, and data interactions, allowing proactive mitigation of vulnerabilities and enforcement of least privilege.

AI-powered risk prioritization and orchestration: Contextual AI analytics effectively distinguish genuine threats from routine alerts, allowing teams to prioritize and focus on critical risks. Orchestrates remediation based on deep data context and policy enforcement, helping teams resolve excessive permissions, data sprawl, and misconfigurations.

Real-world impact

Early adopters report streamlined audits, reduced manual efforts, and strengthened security posture.

A top-three global credit card issuer analyzed 3,000 databases in under two weeks, cutting audit preparation time from months to days and reducing DSAR response times from days to minutes.

and reducing DSAR response times from days to minutes. A multinational financial institution reduced sensitive data exposure incidents by 45% in just six months, significantly reducing regulatory risk.

A Fortune 500 healthcare provider streamlined compliance reporting, reducing manual audit efforts by 65%, and freeing resources to focus on innovation and business growth

1touch.io’s Contextual Enterprise DSPM Platform is available now.