CyberQP launches Zero Trust Helpdesk Security Platform
CyberQP has launched its Zero Trust Helpdesk Security Platform—combining QGuard for Privileged Access Management (PAM) and QDesk for End-User Access Management (EUAM).
This unified solution helps IT teams reduce risk, improve efficiency, and eliminate standing privileges across the organization.
A key innovation of the platform is End-User Elevation, which allows users to gain temporary admin access without persistent privileges. By automating approval processes and monitoring activity in real-time, CyberQP dramatically reduces attack surfaces while maintaining security and compliance.
“We built this platform to address major security gaps caused by always-on access,” said Mateo Barraza, CEO of CyberQP. “With QGuard and QDesk, businesses can finally enforce true Zero Trust principles across their environments.”
Platform highlights
- Just-in-time access: Grant technicians and users time-limited access only when needed—no standing privileges, no exposed passwords.
- Credential rotation: Automatically rotate credentials to prevent stale logins and reduce vulnerability to attacks.
- Self-service tools: End users can reset passwords and manage accounts without technician intervention, cutting down ticket volume and costs.
- Helpdesk verification: Instantly verify user identities to prevent social engineering and fraud.
- Comprehensive visibility: A unified dashboard delivers insights across privileged and end-user access activity.
CyberQP integrates with PSA platforms including ConnectWise, Datto Autotask, and Halo PSA, and meets key compliance and cyber insurance requirements with SOC 2 Type 2 certification.
The CyberQP Zero Trust Helpdesk Security Platform is available now.