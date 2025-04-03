CyberQP launches Zero Trust Helpdesk Security Platform

CyberQP has launched its Zero Trust Helpdesk Security Platform—combining QGuard for Privileged Access Management (PAM) and QDesk for End-User Access Management (EUAM).

This unified solution helps IT teams reduce risk, improve efficiency, and eliminate standing privileges across the organization.

A key innovation of the platform is End-User Elevation, which allows users to gain temporary admin access without persistent privileges. By automating approval processes and monitoring activity in real-time, CyberQP dramatically reduces attack surfaces while maintaining security and compliance.

“We built this platform to address major security gaps caused by always-on access,” said Mateo Barraza, CEO of CyberQP. “With QGuard and QDesk, businesses can finally enforce true Zero Trust principles across their environments.”

Platform highlights

Just-in-time access : Grant technicians and users time-limited access only when needed—no standing privileges, no exposed passwords.

: Grant technicians and users time-limited access only when needed—no standing privileges, no exposed passwords. Credential rotation : Automatically rotate credentials to prevent stale logins and reduce vulnerability to attacks.

: Automatically rotate credentials to prevent stale logins and reduce vulnerability to attacks. Self-service tools : End users can reset passwords and manage accounts without technician intervention, cutting down ticket volume and costs.

: End users can reset passwords and manage accounts without technician intervention, cutting down ticket volume and costs. Helpdesk verification : Instantly verify user identities to prevent social engineering and fraud.

: Instantly verify user identities to prevent social engineering and fraud. Comprehensive visibility: A unified dashboard delivers insights across privileged and end-user access activity.

CyberQP integrates with PSA platforms including ConnectWise, Datto Autotask, and Halo PSA, and meets key compliance and cyber insurance requirements with SOC 2 Type 2 certification.

The CyberQP Zero Trust Helpdesk Security Platform is available now.