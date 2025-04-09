Forescout eyeScope provides organizations with insight into their security posture

Forescout announced new Forescout eyeScope cloud visibility and monitoring solution, expanding the Forescout 4D Platform to the cloud.

Forescout also announced a new, small footprint, edge data collector for enterprises that require Forescout’s asset intelligence capabilities managed from the cloud for streamlined deployment and faster time to value.

Forescout’s asset intelligence and control for managed, unmanaged, and agentless devices has never been more essential. As the latest “Riskiest Connected Devices in 2025” report from Forescout – Vedere Labs shows, the enterprise device landscape is becoming much more complex and more dangerous, with the average device risk per industry increasing by 15% year-over-year.

The report’s findings highlight that network-connected devices, from traditional IT operating systems to specialized healthcare systems and OT machinery, are exposing organizations to damaging threats such as ransomware attacks and data exfiltration. The industries that face the greatest risks are retail companies followed by financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Forescout eyeScope provides network, security and incident response teams with a consolidated, up-to-date view of their device landscape with classification, connection, and compliance context through a cloud-enabled solution that can be installed in a fraction of the time compared to traditional solutions.

“Being able to protect an enterprise from cyber-attacks starts with understanding what devices and exposure you have in your network. Our research shows that many mid-sized and large enterprises still have blind spots and rely on a mix of third-party solutions that don’t give a complete, consolidated asset inventory,” said Barry Mainz, CEO of Forescout.

“Forescout eyeScope is the first step an enterprise needs to take so that they can gain comprehensive visibility into all of their devices and take the necessary steps to prevent unauthorized applications, or peripheral devices are negatively impacting their security posture,” added Mainz.

Key features of Forescout eyeScope are specifically designed to help enterprises gain operational efficiencies and key insights to the current state of their organizational risks and take immediate action to mitigate prioritized threats, including:

Consolidated asset inventory for unified visibility across the enterprise network

Executive level reports that assess the organization’s cybersecurity health and posture, and measure the effectiveness of current security programs

Proactive health and operational monitoring of Forescout eyeSight deployments, maximizing reliability and minimizing downtime

Continuous value stream that provides immediate access to the latest advanced features while saving time and eliminating costly configuration cycles

“Security threats are evolving faster every year, and enterprises must be able to react accordingly to protect their data and assets,” said Paul Kao, CPO at Forescout. “Forescout eyeScope is designed to be attainable by a wide range of enterprises and arm them with insight into their security posture, their riskiest assets, and their imminent threats.”

Forescout eyeScope can be easily expanded to solve complex network security, risk and exposure, and threat detection response use cases quickly and seamlessly.

Additionally, access to Forescout Device Cloud allows enterprises to benefit from crowdsourced device insight from a growing community of over 500 enterprise customers across multiple industries.

Forescout’s open platform offers integration with over 180 security ecosystem partners to enable shared device context with 3rd-party IT and security products, automate policy enforcement across disparate tools, and accelerate system-wide response to mitigate risks.