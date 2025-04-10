Review: The Ultimate Kali Linux Book, Third Edition

Packed with real-world scenarios, hands-on techniques, and insights into widely used tools, the third edition of the bestselling Ultimate Kali Linux Book offers a practical path to learning penetration testing with Kali Linux.

About the author

Glen D. Singh, a seasoned cybersecurity author and lecturer, brings deep expertise in cybersecurity operations, offensive security tactics, and enterprise networking. He holds an MSc in Cybersecurity and numerous industry certifications.

Inside the book

One of the best things about this book is how hands-on it is. It doesn’t just explain theory. It walks readers through setting up a full lab environment using virtual machines. These labs make the book feel like a course you can take at your own pace.

The topics are well organized. Early chapters explain why cybersecurity matters and what hackers look for in targets. From there, the book discusses reconnaissance, scanning, exploitation, and post-exploitation. Later chapters cover web application security, wireless attacks, and social engineering. There’s even a chapter on best practices and a penetration testing checklist for real-world use.

Most of the covered tools are open-source, and the author shows how to install, configure, and use them in real attacks — legally and ethically. You learn how attackers exploit weak passwords, misconfigurations, and unpatched systems. You also learn how to avoid detection, maintain access, and exfiltrate data, just like a real adversary would.

This edition adds a new chapter on Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) and improves many of the labs. It also includes modern threats like WPA3 exploitation and advanced Active Directory attacks. The instructions are detailed but not overwhelming. Most readers with some basic networking knowledge should be able to follow along.

This book doesn’t rely on hype or buzzwords. It offers a straightforward, well-structured path for anyone serious about penetration testing. Whether you’re preparing for a job, planning a red team lab, or just want to learn how systems are broken into, this is a solid place to start.

Who is it for?

The Ultimate Kali Linux Book is a practical, no-nonsense guide to learning offensive security with Kali Linux. It teaches the tools, techniques, and mindset needed to become a skilled penetration tester.

The book is made for a wide audience. Beginners will find clear explanations and step-by-step labs. More advanced readers will appreciate the chapters on post-exploitation, command and control (C2), and Active Directory attacks. It’s also useful for trainers, students, and professionals looking to build or refresh their skills.