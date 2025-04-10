Seal Base Images mitigates container vulnerabilities

Seal Security launched Seal Base Images, a solution designed to future-proof containerized applications.

Seal Base Images delivers secure, continuously updated, and vulnerability-free base images, effectively eliminating up to 99% of potential future vulnerabilities.

Standard container base images frequently contain unpatched vulnerabilities, creating significant security risks. Slow and inconsistent patching processes, coupled with unclear SBOMs, leave applications exposed. Seal Base Images directly addresses these challenges by providing hardened, reliably maintained base images with fast, consistent vulnerability remediation.

Seal Base Images is the third addition to Seal Security’s comprehensive product suite, which includes

Seal Apps: A remediation solution that provides standalone, long-term supported security patches for open source application dependencies.

Seal OS: A solution designed to vulnerability-proof Linux operating systems, deploying pristine, secure Linux images across containers, virtual machines, and bare-metal environments.

Together, these products form a complete, end-to-end open source security platform, protecting every layer of the software stack—from application dependencies to the operating system and container base images—supporting teams from DevOps and DevSecOps to application security and IT.

“With Seal Base Images, we’re solving a significant challenge faced by security teams, DevOps, and developers: maintaining secure, compliant, and vulnerability-free container base images without ongoing manual effort,” said Itamar Sher, CEO of Seal Security. “For the first time, organizations can protect every layer of their open source stack—past, present, and future—using a single, unified platform.”

Seal Base Images offers a streamlined experience with no complicated setup or onboarding. Users can simply pull a Seal-hardened image, build their application, and confidently deploy in seconds, eliminating migration complexities.

Key benefits:

Secure Base Images: Utilize hardened images, continuously maintained and fortified against supply chain threats, with zero known CVEs.

Maintain Compliance: Meet SLA commitments and achieve compliance with standards such as FedRAMP, PCI DSS 4.0, and NYDFS.

Meet SLA commitments and achieve compliance with standards such as FedRAMP, PCI DSS 4.0, and NYDFS. STIG & FIPS Readiness: Easily pass audits with pre-hardened, compliant images.

Seal Base Images provides a unified platform to remediate vulnerabilities across IT systems, backend infrastructure, and application code, enabling organizations to secure existing legacy systems while future-proofing their environments.