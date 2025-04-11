KELA Digital Cyber Analysts improves security teams’ efficiency

KELA unveiled Digital Cyber Analysts, next-generation AI-powered digital employees designed to transform how security teams consume, prioritize, and act on threat intelligence.

These always-on, interactive agents enhance the speed and efficiency of both enterprise security teams, government and law enforcement organizations and security service providers delivering reliable, context-rich insights in seconds that dramatically reduce analyst workload.

While the industry faces an increasing cybersecurity talent shortage, combined with the proliferation of threat actors leveraging dark AI tools, KELA’s Digital Cyber Analysts help bridge the gap by enhancing analyst capacity without adding headcount.

Built on KELA’s proprietary data lake and years of cybercrime research, the Digital Cyber Analysts deliver real-time, actionable insights. KELA’s Analysts are context-aware, always learning and able to interpret complex queries, respond conversationally, proactively alert users to critical developments and take actions for remediation.

“Security teams are drowning in alerts, short on staff, and struggling to keep up with the pace and complexity of today’s threat landscape,” said David Carmiel, CEO at KELA. “Our answer is to fight AI with AI. KELA’s Digital Cyber Analysts offer a fundamental shift—delivering intelligent, interactive agents that act like real team members. They don’t just process data; they understand it, prioritize what matters most, and help our customers respond faster and smarter, around the clock and without burnout.”

KELA’s Digital Cyber Analysts use large language models and agentic workflows to automate a wide range of CTI tasks including generating daily threat intelligence briefs; triaging, surfacing and validating leaked credentials, phishing campaigns, and brand abuse; identifying IOCs, malware signatures, and active threat actors; responding to custom requests for information (RFIs); and effective threat hunting to alert teams to newly emerging threats, targeted to their sector, infrastructure and geography.

KELA offers tailored 24/7 solutions for both enterprise and public-sector needs:

Alex, the digital cyber analyst for enterprise and MSSP environments , works to monitor, triage, and respond to threats specific to an organization. Integrated with KELA’s deployed intelligence modules, Identity Providers (IdP), security tools and B2B data platforms, Alex surfaces and acts on the most relevant intelligence.

Ethan, the mission-ready cyber warrior for government and law enforcement, operates with unrestricted access to KELA's complete cybercrime intelligence data lake. Ethan can perform in-depth investigations, respond to RFIs, and identify adversary behavior across the dark web, threat actor ecosystems, advanced persistent threats, and geopolitical threat landscapes.

“Uncovering threat actor identities requires cross referencing multiple intelligence sources and thousands of records from the dark web that can date back over a decade—a task nearly impossible with today’s conventional tools,” added Carmiel. “Now with KELA’s digital Cyber Analysts, security teams can conduct these long-range investigations with precision and speed like never before. This is just one example of what can be achieved with KELA’s Digital Analysts.”

Users can interact with their Digital Analyst through collaboration tools such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, email, or a dedicated portal, just as they would with a human teammate.