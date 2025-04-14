Tirreno: Open-source fraud prevention platform

Tirreno is an open-source fraud prevention platform designed as a universal analytics tool to monitor online platforms, web applications, SaaS products, digital communities, mobile apps, intranets, and e-commerce websites.

“Our aim is to liberate online fraud protection technologies, making them widely available for organizations of any size. Tirreno is designed to be as easy to set up as typical website analytics tools. Unlike most cyberfraud prevention services, Tirreno is not solely focused on transactions or e-commerce. Instead, it can provide protection for any user-facing web application,” Olga Degros, the project’s founder, told Help Net Security.

Tirreno features

Tirreno offers tailored fraud prevention capabilities for a wide range of users.

For website owners, it safeguards user areas against account takeovers, malicious bots, and web vulnerabilities linked to user behavior. Online communities can use it to fight spam, block fake signups, and prevent repeat registrations from the same IP addresses.

Startups, SaaS providers, and e-commerce businesses benefit from a built-in security framework that monitors customer activity for suspicious patterns and leverages advanced reputation checks on emails, IP addresses, and phone numbers to detect fraud.

Larger platforms can perform in-depth merchant risk assessments to flag high-risk accounts and protect the overall integrity of their ecosystems.

Requirements

Software:

PHP: Version 8.0 to 8.3

PostgreSQL: Version 12 or greater

PHP Extensions: PDO_PGSQL, cURL

HTTP Web Server: Apache with mod_rewrite and mod_headers enabled

Operating System: A Unix-like system is recommended

Hardware:

PostgreSQL: 512 MB RAM (2 GB recommended)

Application: 512 MB RAM (1 GB recommended)

Storage: Approximately 1 GB PostgreSQL storage per 1 million events

Tirreno is available for free on GitHub.

